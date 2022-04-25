Nanorobotics Market Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growt of the global nanorobotics market

Nanorobotics Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Nanorobots are being used to perform complex tasks and procedures and help to reduce human error in various procedures and test in the healthcare industry. Latest studies in DNA nanotechnology support large-scale utility of nanorobots in the healthcare industry. Long-term returns derived from nanobots is encouraging market players to enter into long-term partnerships and to invest majorly in further research and development in nanotechnology. Upsurge in demand for miniaturized devices along with rapid rate of automation across various sectors are other factors fueling market revenue growth. Advancements in features of nanorobotics will further drive market growth. However, increase in complexities with miniaturization is a key factor hampering revenue growth of the market currently.

In March 2021, Bionaut Labs, which is a company that is developing nanorobots to deliver drugs for treatment of brain diseases, announced that it had received a funding of USD 20 million led by Khosla Ventures and Upfront Ventures. The funds will be used to guide Bionaut Labs through clinical and preclinical development of its nanorobot technology.

Magnetically guided nanorobotics segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for delicate applications as magnetically guided nanorobots provide high degree of maneuverability in complex procedures. Nanorobotics is employed to carry and deliver live cells to targeted areas in the body, which further expected to advance, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Nanomedicine segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high spending on healthcare and increased investment in research & development of nanotechnology. Another contributing factor is increased demand for nanorobotics from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Various clinical trials and pipeline projects in the U.S. for development of nanorobotics in various areas are also fueling market revenue growth.

Major players in the market include Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, JEOL Ltd., Imina Technologies, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent Technologies, and Park Systems.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nanorobotics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope (EM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others (Space and Oil & Gas)

Regional Analysis of the Nanorobotics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

