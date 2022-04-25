Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Growth, Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market has recently added a Report Forecast to 2027 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Market

Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, CMF Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Trends – Developments in device technology such as 3D Printing technology.

Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

In November 2019, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies DePuy Synthes launched the SYMPHONYTM Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, thus expanding its portfolio for the surgical treatment segment. The Symphony System aids in streamlining procedures and offer efficiencies to the surgeon and medical professionals treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders, which includes craniomaxillofacial trauma.

The resorbable fixators devices are expected to gain traction owing to the benefits of resorbable fixators such as faster recovery time and no requirement for follow-up operation to replace the fixator.The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population is some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

Emergen Research have segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

