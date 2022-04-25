How ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Impact on Automotive Sector ?

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027.

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles are the major factors attributing to the growth of the ADAS market over the forecasted period.

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

Driving Components market features various crucial elements such as market trends, market size, market share, revenue, sales network and distribution channels, production and consumption patterns and rate, supply and demand ratio, and other strategic business decisions, to offer a better understanding of the key competitors and allow the readers to implement these fruitful strategies to expand their businesses.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Capacitive Sensor

Others

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Significant Features of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

An 8-year forecast for better understanding of the workings and growth opportunities of the market

