Streaming Analytics Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

Streaming Analytics Market Size – USD 12.32 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, the global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 27.1% throughout the forecast period. Streaming data has become an integral part of the enterprise data architecture due to the generation of massive amounts of data from various sources such as IoT sensors and enabled devices, security logs, and web applications. Speed is an important component in today’s rapidly digitalizing world.

Streaming services has enabled users to consume content continuously without needing to upload the entire file. Increasing growth of the internet-of-things (IoT) has boosted overall volume data and recent advancements in the field has led to the advent of innovative ways of data collection, processing, and analysis. This has led to rapid development of real-time analytics by analyzing streamed data from applications, social media, sensors, and devices, among others.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Streaming Analytics market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Streaming Analytics market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), and SAS Institute Inc.

Some Key Highlights

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on providing personalized, feature-rich services at affordable prices or by subscription plans by IT and telecom companies.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Streaming Analytics market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global streaming analytics market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Supply Chain Management

Fraud Detection & Risk Management

Location Intelligence

Network Management

Predictive Asset Management

Sales & Marketing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Streaming Analytics market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

