SCRC Announces SC Gov. Henry McMaster as its first State Co-Chair

COLUMBIA, SC, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission announced its first State Co-Chair, Governor Henry McMaster from South Carolina. Gov. McMaster was elected at the agency's annual Governors' Quorum meeting held on Monday, April 18, 2022 by his peers from the seven states which make up the Southeast Crescent region.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as the first State Co-Chair of the SCRC,” said Gov. McMaster. “ I look forward to partnering with our Federal Co-Chair and member governors on efforts to bring all possible resources to bear in service of the SCRC’s critically important mission - to create opportunity and, ultimately, prosperity throughout the Southeast Crescent region.”

Each Regional Commission is led by co-chairs within the region - one at the Federal level and one at the state level - who serve a term of no less than one year. Gov. McMaster will work directly with the Federal Co-Chair, Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, on economic development and growth in the SCRC region.

"SCRC is poised to exceed expectations,” said Dr. Jennifer Clyburn Reed, Federal Co-Chair. “I’m very pleased that Governor Henry McMaster, one of our gubernatorial region members, has been promoted to State Co-Chair and will join agency leadership to ensure that all 408 of the counties in the region grow and prosper."

About the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC)

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resources, and workforce/labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 408 counties of the seven-state region.

