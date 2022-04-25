Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market to 2028 | Industry Statistics, Demands, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Trends – High demand for safer passenger cars

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by a rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.

ADAS offers various benefits such as a decrease in the rate of accidents and reduced damage to property and injury or loss of life. These systems offer more effective safety features designed to improve passenger and pedestrian safety and minimize accidents and impact severity.

Governments in countries across the globe are implementing stringent regulations for vehicles to be installed with advanced safety systems to decrease accident rates and injury and mortality rates as a result. Mandatory installation of advanced driver assistance systems in developed countries is another key factor driving the growth of the market. These systems were initially installed in luxury and premium cars, but deployment has been mandated for other vehicles, which is expected to further drive the growth of the global ADAS market. Various manufacturers are also investing in ADAS to develop more efficient systems and features to help differentiate their offerings from others in the industry.

Get access to a FREE Sample PDF Copy of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/619

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Key players in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share.

For More Details Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assistance-system-market

Overview of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market based on offering, component, system, vehicle type, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Traffic Jam Assist (JTA)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report to grow your business needs: Now Purchase @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/619

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

Nano pharmaceutical Drugs Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Flame Retardant Plastics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flame-retardant-plastics-market

Liquid Hydrogen Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.