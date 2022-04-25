Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook And Forecast | Becton, Dickinson Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 8.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigative report titled “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market ” has been added by Emergen Research to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Molecular Diagnostics Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/113

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. The increasing need for screening a large number of patients for COVID-19 has caused an immense demand for the diagnostic kits. The manufacturers are facing a severe shortage in the supply of diagnostic kits. As there are chances of producing faulty test kits, manufacturers are under immense pressure to produce accurate and reliable testing kits.

Our report contains current and latest market trends, market shares of companies, market forecasts, competition benchmarking, competition mapping and an in-depth analysis of the most important sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. To estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Molecular Diagnostics Market , we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Key players in the market include

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers to produce technologically advanced molecular diagnostics.

Looking for more information on this Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Molecular Diagnostics Market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

How will the Molecular Diagnostics Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Molecular Diagnostics Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Molecular Diagnostics Market throughout the forecast period?

Segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Central Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2027, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2027. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/113

Why should you buy this Molecular Diagnostics Market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

Culture Media Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/culture-media-market

Leadless Pacemaker Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/leadless-pacemaker-systems-market

Biobanking Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biobanking-market

3d organ printing market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-organ-printing-market

cell expansion market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-expansion-market

Long Read Sequencing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-read-sequencing-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

