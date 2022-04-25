Collapsible Metal Tubes Market Develops Recyclable Solutions To Drive Change And Reduce Wastage

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing focus towards recycling is one of the key collapsible metal tubes market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the collapsible metal tubes sector are focused on developing recyclable solutions for collapsible metal tubes to reduce wastage and pollution. For instance, Tubettificio Favia, an Italian company launched ToBeNaturAL, a collapsible aluminium tube with a biodegradable closure seal. After usage, the aluminium tube can be recycled, and the bioplastic cap can be thrown directly into household agricultural waste, where it can decompose into humus for the soil and plant food.

The global collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2021 to $1.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The collapsible metal tubes market share is expected to grow to $1.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The increasing concern over plastic packaging globally contributed to the growth of the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period. The rising awareness and consumers’ preference towards sustainable options along with reducing plastic usage contributed to the growth of the market. For instance, according to a survey by Finland based chemicals company, Kemira, among 4,000 respondents in the United States, China, Germany and Finland, over 50% of the respondents said that they would be willing to pay more for renewable food packaging and most respondents were also hoping to reduce the use of plastic in their lives. Therefore, the concern over plastic packaging, harming the environment and consumers’ preference towards reducing plastic waste increased demand for the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.

Major players covered in the global collapsible metal tubes industry are Auber Packaging Co, Ltd, CONSTRUCT Packaging, Linhardt, Universal Metal Products, Antilla Propack, PAKET Corporation, Albéa, ALLTUB Group, Montebello Packaging, and Jiujiang Deshun Adhesives.

TBRC’s global collapsible metal tubes market report is segmented by product type into twist tubes, squeeze tube, others, by closure type into fez cap, nozzle cap, flip top cap, stand up cap, others, by end-user into home care and personal care, cosmetics, industrial, pharmaceutical, others.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tube, Other Product Types), By Closure Type (Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Other Closure Types), By End-User (Home Care and Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a collapsible metal tubes market overview, forecast collapsible metal tubes market size and growth for the whole market, collapsible metal tubes market segments, geographies, collapsible metal tubes market trends, collapsible metal tubes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

