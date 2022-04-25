Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Report

Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is a selective pulmonary vasodilator that skilled doctors supervise at tertiary neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). It aids in regulating vascular muscle tone and treating hypoxemic respiratory failure among newborn children by enhancing ventilation-perfusion mismatch and minimizing hypertension and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance. Inhaled nitric oxide also assists in decreasing the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and improving oxygenation. Currently, iNO therapy is being increasingly used as a rescue agent for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of various respiratory and other subsequent diseases in newborns, including persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF), is driving the inhaled nitric oxide market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, who are more prone to atherosclerosis, hypertension, peripheral artery disease, thrombosis, etc., is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, iNO is gaining immense traction for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), ARDS, asthma, etc. Additionally, iNO therapy is also being used against coronavirus stains as it helps in improving ventilation/perfusion in patients with severe pneumonia. Besides this, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare industry are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Air Liquide S.A, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Beyond Air Inc., Linde plc, Mallinckrodt plc, Merck KGaA, Novoteris LLC, Nu-Med Plus and VERO Biotech LLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region and application.

Breakup by Application:

Neonatal Respiratory Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

