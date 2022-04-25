Trauma Fixation Devices & Equipment Market Expected To Reach $9.6 Billion By 2026, Driven By Innovation In Biomaterials

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Trauma fixation market size was not greatly impacted by COVID-19 & has rebounded well in terms of revenue, as per comprehensive data from Global Market Model.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trauma fixation devices and equipment market was minimally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the economic fortunes of different regions. In 2021, the global market was dominated by North America. Increasing demand for trauma fixation devices and equipment due to increasing age related and sporting orthopedic trauma, coupled with innovation in biocompatible and biodegradable materials suitable for internal trauma fixation, will further boost the market over the next five years.

The trauma fixation devices and equipment market consist of sales of trauma fixation devices and equipment and related services. Trauma fixation devices and equipment are used in the treatment of patients suffering from physical trauma. They include internal fixation devices (plates and screws, intramedullary nails, compression hip screws, and cannulated screws) and external fixation devices (unilateral fixation, circular fixation, and hybrid fixation devices).

In comparison to other orthopedic device markets, the COVID-19 pandemic had a minor influence on the trauma fixation business. The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with revenues of $6.57 billion in 2021. Revenues were $6.52 billion in 2019 and fell by 2.1% to $6.38 billion at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Because most trauma fixation operations are vital in nature, postponing or cancellation of procedures is extremely rare. These critical operations have allowed trauma fixation device makers to sustain or see only minimal fluctuations in revenue. There has been a relatively small influence on the market overall, as the return to normalcy has also been swift in comparison to other orthopedic markets.

Internal fixation devices are the largest segment, accounting for 76% ($5.01 billion) of the trauma fixation devices and equipment revenues in 2021. The external fixation devices and equipment represents the remaining 24% of the market. In 2021, North America was the largest region in the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market, accounting for 36% of the market. Asia Pacific and Western Europe were the second and third largest regions, accounting for 25% and 24% of the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market, respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global trauma fixation devices and equipment market. As per data from the Global Market Model, the market is expected to reach $9.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%, with growth being stronger in internal fixation devices (8.6% CAGR) compared to external fixation devices (5.9% CAGR).

The significance of improving patient outcomes and ensuring safer recoveries will continue to fuel the expansion of the trauma fixation market, in addition to rising disease loads and a burgeoning orthopedic industry. As payers, regulators, and healthcare facilities are all focused on improving patient and quality outcomes, trauma fixation device manufacturers are increasingly investing in high technology alternatives to traditional metal alloy products. There are over one hundred new trauma fixation devices in development, with an emphasis on high-performance polymeric materials such as carbon fiber reinforced polyether ether ketone (PEEK) polymers and bio-integrative degradable polymers. In comparison to metal-based implants, these novel devices are radiolucent, easily machinable, more comfortable for patients, and have longer lifespans. Because internal trauma fixation allows for greater anatomical recovery, there is a global trend toward the adoption of internal fixation devices. Traditional cannulated screws have been lagging in sales, but bioabsorbable screw sales are exploding and are likely to become the routine treatment choice during the forecast period.

