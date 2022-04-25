Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2021 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 - IMARC Group

Dairy Processing Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global dairy processing equipment market size reached a value of US$ 9.6 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during forecast period.

Dairy processing equipment are deployed for performing several operations in the dairy industry, such as pasturing, storing, filtering, and homogenizing raw milk. Some of the most commonly used dairy processing equipment consists of blenders, separators, dryers, evaporators, mixers, and pasteurizers.These devices are also utilized for cream separation, chilling raw milk, and manufacturing of processed beverages.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Trends:

The rising inclination of consumers toward value-added dairy products is primarily driving the global dairy processing equipment market growth. The market is further driven by significant advancements, including the emergence of Industry 4.0 that has led to the integration of cloud computing, machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) with dairy processing equipment to create smarter solutions. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activitiesundertaken by manufacturers and key industry, players and steadily increasing consumption and production of dairy products, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alfa Laval AB, Feldmeier Equipment Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Genemco Inc., IDMC Limited, IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.), John Bean Technologies Corporation (FMC Technologies), KRONES Aktiengesellschaft, SPX Corporation and Tetra Laval International SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment, type and application.

Breakup by Equipment:

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers, Mixers and Blenders

Separators

Evaporators and Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Breakup by Application:

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Fresh Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

