Trauma Products Market Size 2021-2028- Increasing Number Of Private Hospitals In Developing Countries

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trauma products market size is expected to reach USD 9.41 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are major prevalence of degenerative bone diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, increasing global geriatric population, rising investment by private investors and governments in development of medical devices and high preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Trauma is a medical term that refers to sudden physical injuries that require immediate medical treatment. Trauma can be two types mental and physical trauma due to sudden accident, violent attacks or physical injuries. Trauma products are primarily used in hospitals & trauma centers, and ambulatory surgery center. Hospitals & trauma centers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and high preference for hospital-based treatments. Asia Pacific market is expected to register relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Continuous development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In March 2020, Acumed signed an agreement with Vivorte. This agreement helped Acumed to distribute Vivorte’s products such as calcium phosphate-based bone allograft (Trabexus) and calcium phosphate-based biocement (Fortera).

Internal fixators segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing global geriatric population and rising application of internal fixators.

North America is expected to register significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period. Robust presence of key market players and increasing application of advanced trauma products are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Major players in the global market include Acumed LLC, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Citieffe s.r.l., CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Double Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Orthofix Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Trauma Products Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

External Fixators

Unilateral

Circular

Hybrid

Internal Fixators

Plates

Nails

Screw

Pins

Staples

Surgical Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lower Extremities

Thigh

Hip & Pelvic

Lower Leg

Knee

Foot & Ankle

Upper Extremities

Hand & Wrist

Elbow

Shoulder

Arm

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clinical Laboratories

Biotechnology Industries

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

