Atherectomy Devices Market 2021-2026, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast

Atherectomy Devices Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atherectomy Devices Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global atherectomy devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026

Atherectomy devices refer to numerous minimally-invasive (MI) instruments utilized for peripheral vascular intervention procedures. The devices re-establish blood flow in the arteries through drilling, grinding, sanding, shaving, and vaporizing plaque, calcifying lesions, and excessive cellular materials. Atherectomy devices comprise of a rotating blade inside a tubular catheter attached to a battery-operated motor that spins the cutter and removes the calcified lesion or plaque. Few most commonly used atherectomy devices are direction, orbital, photo-ablative, rotational, and support atherectomy devices. They are widely adopted across hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care facilities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising incidences of peripheral artery disease (PAD), atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, etc., along with the increasing geriatric population are primarily driving the need for atherectomy devices. Moreover, the growing preferencestowards minimally-invasive atherectomy surgical procedures with reduced pain and faster recovery rate are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, such as drug-coated balloons (DCB) that are used in place of permanent implants with directional atherectomy and anti-restenosis therapy (DAART),will continue to drive the market for atherectomy devices in the coming years.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Avinger

Braun Group

Biomerics

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

R. Bard (BD)

Cardinal Health

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Minnetronix Inc.

Straub Medical AG (BD)

Terumo Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Support Devices

Breakup by Application:

Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

