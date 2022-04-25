Decorative Concrete Market Size, Growth And Forecast | 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A.,
Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated Emergen Research on the Global Decorative Concrete Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Decorative Concrete market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Decorative Concrete market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.
The decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.
Decorative concrete is low maintenance and offers high durability and reliability, which is driving rising demand and growth of the market. This concrete has beneficial chemical and weather-resistant properties, and high thermal efficiency, which has resulted in increased demand among various end-uses and applications. Increasing deployment in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, and office buildings, driven by increasing remodeling and renovation activities to improve the aesthetic appeal of buildings and attract more consumers are factors expected to continue to support market growth. Increase in number of commercial buildings being built each year will also drive market growth going ahead.
Key companies profiled in the Decorative Concrete report include: 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.
Key Highlights of Report
In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.
Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.
The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Market Overview:
The research report on the Decorative Concrete market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Decorative Concrete business sphere.
Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Stained Concrete
Colored Concrete
Stamped Concrete
Epoxy Concrete
Polished Concrete
Concrete overlays
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Walls
Floors
Pool Decks
Driveways & Sidewalks
Patios
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Residential
Non-residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest Of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Decorative Concrete market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Decorative Concrete market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
