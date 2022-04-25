Decorative Concrete Market Size, Growth And Forecast | 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A.,

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated Emergen Research on the Global Decorative Concrete Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Decorative Concrete market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Decorative Concrete market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/530

Decorative concrete is low maintenance and offers high durability and reliability, which is driving rising demand and growth of the market. This concrete has beneficial chemical and weather-resistant properties, and high thermal efficiency, which has resulted in increased demand among various end-uses and applications. Increasing deployment in commercial buildings such as hotels, malls, and office buildings, driven by increasing remodeling and renovation activities to improve the aesthetic appeal of buildings and attract more consumers are factors expected to continue to support market growth. Increase in number of commercial buildings being built each year will also drive market growth going ahead.

Key companies profiled in the Decorative Concrete report include: 3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, Government of Wichita in Kansas, U.S., announced construction of six new swimming pools and splash pads. These pools will be decorated with decorative concrete to improve visual appeal and safety of pools. The project has a budget of USD 20 million and was ready by Memorial Day 2020.

Stamped concrete, also known as imprinted or textured concrete, replicates flagstone, slate, brick, and even wood. The variety of color and pattern choices make it popular for beautifying pool decks, patios, driveways, and more. It is also an affordable paving option with less maintenance.

The flooring segment accounted for the largest revenue share among the application segments in 2020. Decorative concrete will be able to replace traditional flooring system, such as plywood and tiles, due to its longevity and durability. Growing demand for enhanced aesthetics of the floor is driving growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/530

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Decorative Concrete market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Decorative Concrete business sphere.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decorative-concrete-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest Of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Decorative Concrete market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Decorative Concrete market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Battery Materials Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/battery-materials-market-may-see-big-move-asahi-kasei-corporation-hitachi-chemicals-umicore-posco-and-more

3D Printing Metal Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-metals-market-is-expected-to-reach-the-value-of-5159-4-million-usd-by-the-end-of-2027

Liquid Fertilizers Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/liquid-fertilizers-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-3-07-billion-during-2019-2027-progressing-at-a-cagr-of-3-8-during-the-forecast-period

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/water-treatment-chemicals-market-business-status-industry-trends-and-outlook-2021-to-2026

3D Printing Plastic Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3d-printing-plastic-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-24-3-during-forecast-period-notes-emergen-research-study

Synthetic Rubber Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/synthetic-rubber-market-may-see-big-move-dupont-sabic-sibur-international-exxon-mobil-corporation-and-more

Light Weapons Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/light-weapons-market-report-analysis-share-revenue-growth-rate-with-forecast-overview

Bioplastics Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bioplastics-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-25-27-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-14-9-by-emergen-research

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

