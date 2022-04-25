Biopreservation Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Asia Pacific biopreservation media and equipment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Biopreservation Market by Type (Media (Sera), Equipment (Thawing Equipment, Alarms, Freezers)), Biospecimen (Human Tissue, Stem Cells, Organs), Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials), End User (Hospitals, Biobank) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biopreservation Market"

286 – Tables
35 – Figures
233 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=842

The Increasing R&D investments, advances in biobanking and the growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns, rising investments in regenerative medicine research, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine are the major factors driving the growth of the biopreservation media and equipment market.

The biopreservation media segment accounted for the largest share of the biopreservation media and equipment market.

Based on type, the biopreservation media and equipment market is segmented into biopreservation media and equipment. The biopreservation media segment accounted for the largest share of the global biopreservation media and equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing research activities in stem cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and personalized medicine.

The human tissue samples segment accounted for the largest share of the biopreservation media and equipment market in 2019.

On the basis of biospecimen, the biopreservation media and equipment market is segmented into human tissue samples, organs, stem cells and other biospecimens. The human tissue samples segment accounted for the largest share of the global biopreservation media and equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of biobanks and growth in R&D spending for life science research.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=842

North America to dominate the biopreservation media and equipment market during the forecast period

In 2019, North America dominated the biopreservation media and equipment market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing research activities in the field of regenerative medicine, rising R&D investment in life sciences research and growing awareness of personalized medicine.

The prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Avantor, Inc. (US) ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), BioLife Solutions, Inc. (US), Exact Sciences Corporation (US), (US), Worthington Industries, Inc. (US), and Chart Industries, Inc. (US).

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
+1 888-600-6441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Biopreservation Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
+1 888-600-6441
Company/Organization
MarketsandMarkets™ INC
630 Dundee Road Suite 430
USA, Illinois, 60062
United States
+1 888-600-6441
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact Us

More From This Author
Biopreservation Market Worth $4.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Mobility End-use Industry To Register Highest Cagr In Green Hydrogen Market
Mobility as a Service Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report - 2030
View All Stories From This Author