Indonesia Edible Oil Market Size 2021, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

Indonesia Edible Oil Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indonesia Edible Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indonesia edible oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the 2021-2026.

Edible oil, or cooking oil, is a liquid fat extracted from animal tissues and vegetables. Soybean, mustard, palm, olive and sunflower oil are some commonly available variants. They contain essential fats, triacyclglycerols, phospholipids and tocopherols and are a rich source of micronutrients and minerals, such as phytosterols, selenium and zinc. Edible oil aids in enhancing the flavor and shelf-life of the product and reducing the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). As a result, it is extensively used for cooking applications across restaurants, cafes, hotels, households and food processing units.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Indonesia Edible Oil Market Trends:

The Indonesia edible oil market is primarily being driven by the rising demand for processed and packaged food items due to hectic schedules and changing dietary patterns of the consumers. Edible oils are widely utilized as flavoring agents and food preservatives to preserve the flavor and quality of packaged items for a longer duration. Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses and the launch of innovative organic edible oil manufactured using natural ingredients are positively impacting the product demand. Other factors, including increasing consumer preference for international cuisines, along with the escalating demand for sustainably sourced palm oil in Indonesia, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Indonesia Edible Oil Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT, PT. Asianagri Hilir, PT. Bina Karya Prima, PT Cargill Indonesia (Cargill, Incorporated), PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk, PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk, PT Smart TBK, PT Socfin Indonesia, PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk and Wilmar International Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, packaging type, packaging material, pack size, application, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Mustard Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres - 5 Litres

5 Litres - 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Application:

HoReCa

Home Users

Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

