Captan Market Potential Demand, Growth, Share, Analysis of Key Players and Forecasts To 2030 | Reports and Data

Market revenue growth can be attributed to rapidly rising agricultural activities due to growing food demand, increasing focus on enhancing crop protection

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Captan Market is recently published by Reports and Data to offer a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The report offers in depth information about market size, revenue growth, key drivers, restraints, limitations along with top companies operating in the market. The report provides precise information about various segments and regional bifurcation. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Captan market along with each market player, their financial status, global position, license agreement, product and service portfolio and business expansion plans.

The competitive landscape and company profiles offered in the report examine the key players in the Captan market. The competitive analysis scrutinizes strategic initiatives adopted by key players and evaluates recent developments and market standing of the companies. The company profiles include data of established players and new entrants and are examined by using analytical tools like SWOT Analysis.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. The report analyses the manufacturing and consumption of products to give an accurate forecast estimation of the global market. It also offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, vendors, investors, and clients make informed decisions.

Agriculture is one the fastest growing industry across the globe due to increasing demand for good quality food and rapidly expanding global population. The agricultural sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected register significantly higher revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as technological advancements in the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic products and fertilizers and rising adoption of advanced techniques and products to increase crop yield. In addition, increasing environmental concerns and water shortage around the globe, and increasing environmental awareness among consumers and farmers, and rising adoption of smart and precision farming are fueling market growth.

The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and in accordance with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the revenue growth of the market and consumer demand. The report also provides details about the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players to cater to global consumer demand and gain a robust footing in the market.

Increasing investments in vertical farming, rising adoption of field mapping and high demand for drone farming and increasing investments and government funds to develop enhanced products to obtain better crop yield and efforts taken by public and private organizations to make farmers aware of the advanced techniques are expected to further fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Captan market is quite competitive and comprises key players operating at regional and global levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, research and development investments, collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.

Key companies:

• Adama Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• FMC Corporation

• Corteva Inc.

• Novo Nordisk AG

• Nufarm Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemical Company

• Syngenta AG

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Global Captan market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Dusts

• Wettable Powders

• Aqueous Suspensions

• Granules

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Edible Crops

o Cereals & Grains

 Corn

 Wheat

 Rice

 Other Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

 Soybean

 Cotton

 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

 Apple

 Pears

 Strawberries

 Cucumber

 Potatoes

o Ornamental Plants

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (US, Canada, Europe)

• Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

