Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Size, Share, Leading Companies, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global carbon fiber prepreg market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Carbon fiber prepreg, a type of carbon reinforcement, is pre-impregnated with catalyzed resin and characterized by lightweight, excellent carbon resistance, and superior strength. It is extensively used in application where minimum weight and high strength is essential. Carbon fiber prepreg is cost-effective and environment-friendly due to which it is largely used across the defense, automotive, sports, wind energy, aerospace, medical and construction sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for carbon fiber prepreg across the defense, wind energy, and automotive sectors and the shifting preference toward green energy sources are the key factors driving the market growth. This can be attributed to the robust performance and striking appearance of carbon fiber prepreg. Additionally, rapid industrialization and the increasing product demand for the manufacturing of aerospace equipment are factors providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rapid product innovations and increasing research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the carbon fiber prepreg market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Axiom Materials Inc. (Kordsa Incorporated)

• Gurit (Tianjin) Composite Material Co. Ltd.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Tennessee Acquisition Holding B.V.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Park Aerospace Corp.

• Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

• SGL Carbon SE

• Solvay (Daikin)

• TCR Composites Inc. (ATK Launch Systems)

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global carbon fiber prepreg market on the basis of manufacturing process, resin type, resin, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Hot Melt

• Solvent Dip

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

Breakup by Resin:

• Phenolic

• Epoxy

• Bismaleimide

• Polyimide

• Cynate Ester

• PEEK

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Wind Energy

• Sports and Recreation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

