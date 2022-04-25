Three Advantages of Laser Light Source Projector
Three advantages make laser light source projectors gain popularity in the market.NEW YORK, AMERICAN, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laser projector is becoming increasingly popular in recent years. It is one of the lasted categories in the projector world. At present, the most updated laser light source technology is ALPD technology.
This writing will introduce three important advantages of the laser projector, which are also the merits that make the laser projector wins in the comparison of lamp vs LED vs laser projector.
1. Stable and powerful performance.
The laser is a cold light source, the heat generated by the working machine will be greatly reduced, and the power consumption of the display chip will also be greatly reduced. Meanwhile, the excellent color can be maintained for a long time. Most laser projectors are featured with quick-start without preheating, at the moment of turning on a laser projector, the brightness can reach 100% level.
2. Longer light source lifespan.
The brightness of the laser projector dims slowly even after long-term use, and its working life can reach more than 20,000 hours. Laser light sources don’t just last longer, their performance is also more consistent over time, which means laser projectors offer steadier brightness. While lamp projectors will inevitably dim after a while.
3. The total cost is lower than the lamp-based projector.
The brightness of the bulbs of traditional bulb projectors decays rapidly after about 2,000 hours of use. On average, the bulbs need to be replaced once every 1.5 years. In addition, the cost of other wearing parts, maintenance, and other costs is relatively high. Generally speaking, the laser projector does not need after-sales cost, and the failure rate is low, but the work efficiency is largely improved.
Laser light source projectors offer superior quality and longevity, plus are sleeker and simpler to maintain, the projector filter warning will remind users to clean the air vent periodically. With the development and maturity of technology, laser projectors will become pricier.
