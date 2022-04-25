Adult Diaper Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adult Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, estimates that The global market reached a value of US$ 16.7 Billion in 2021. Adult diaper refers to a type of underwear which is used by people suffering from problems such as incontinence, dementia, mobility injury and severe diarrhea. Apart from this, it is also worn by astronauts, guards on long duties, divers under their diving suits and other long-hour workers. Adult diapers are composed of comfortable and leakage protective materials which absorb the waste and prevent it from leaking and soiling the outer clothes. The development of convenient and easy-to-wear thin diapers with improved fluid absorption and retention abilities has influenced the sales of adult diapers.

Global Adult Diaper Market Trends:

Growth in the cases of urinary incontinence among geriatrics is the major factor stimulating the demand for adult diapers. The manufacturers have introduced a variety of adult diapers, catering to a large number of consumers, according to their gender and age. For instance, boxer-type diapers are specifically designed for men while pads and underpants are designed for women. In addition to this, they also provide products in different colors and designs with enhanced inner lining containing vitamin E, aloe vera, etc. so as to attract a larger consumer-base. Further, the increasing number of prostate surgeries coupled with rising awareness about personal hygiene have impelled the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Attends Healthcare Group Ltd.

Paul Hartmann AG

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

