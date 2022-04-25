Natural Stone and Marble Market to Reach USD 62.58 Billion by 2027 | Natural Stone and Marble Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.57% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Companies covered in natural stone and marble market are Polycor Inc. (Canada), Dimpomar (Portugal), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Dermitzakis Bros S.A. (Greece), Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A. (Spain), MARGRAF (Italy), RANAMAR (Turkey), Temmer Marble(Turkey), Southland Stone USA, Inc. (The United States), Xishi Stone Group (China), CUPA Group (Spain), Aro Granite Industries Ltd. (India), and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural stone and marble market size is expected to reach USD 62.58 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural stones such as White Statuario marble for decorative purposes in luxury buildings, home remodeling, and renovation activities will encourage the healthy growth of the market.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights, in a new report titled “Natural Stone and Marble Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Granite, Limestone, Marble, Sandstone, Slate, and Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Monumental, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 57.48 billion in 2019.

As per the Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics report on Global Construction 2030, US and Indian construction industries are expected to grow faster than China’s construction industry. The global construction volume is forecasted to grow by around 85% by 2030.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Natural Stone and Marble Market:

Aro Granite Industries Ltd. (India)

Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. (Italy)

Dermitzakis Bros S.A. (Greece)

MARGRAF (Italy)

RANAMAR (Turkey)

Temmer Marble(Turkey)

Southland Stone USA, Inc. (The United States)

Xishi Stone Group (China)

CUPA Group (Spain)

Market Driver :

Significant Demand from Construction Industry to Stimulate Development

The building and construction industry is expected to spur demand for the market owing to its high consumption of natural stones and marbles in buildings. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to high demand for these materials in developing countries, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market.

China and India have emerged as top exporters of these products. India exports most of its granite produce to China, which is around 40% of the global granite exports. China largely processes the imported granite and re-exports the processed products to other parts of the World. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of consumers will further spur demand for the market.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Renovation Activities to Augment Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to account for a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from countries such as Italy, Germany, and France that account for the majority share in the region. The growing renovation activities will contribute to the growth in Europe.

The market size in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market. China is the largest consumer of natural stones & marble. The country processes large volumes of natural stone and exports the surplus products to other parts of the world.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Thailand will enable healthy growth of the market in the region.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to exhibit a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE. Turkey is one of the largest exporters of natural stone in the region.

The report on the natural stone and marble Industry portrays:

Dynamic insights into the market

Swot Analysis of the regions

Latest market trends

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

Latest development

Market drivers and restraints

Key Industry Development :

July 2020: CUPA Group, a major player in the natural stone & marble market headquartered in Spain, announced the expansion of business in Portugal.

Table of Content-

Introduction Research Scope Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Natural Stone and Marble Industry Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Natural Stone and Marble Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Natural Stone and Marble Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Granite Limestone Marble Sandstone By End-User Building & Construction Infrastructure & Construction Monumental Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

