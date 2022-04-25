Data Lakes Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data lakes market to reach US$ 30.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Lakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2021. Data lakes refer to a centralized repository system that enables users to store, process, and source excessive structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data at any scale. It includes dashboard, structured query language (SQL), profiling, data discovery, predictive analytics, and machine learning (ML). At present, it is differentiated based on its varying solutions and services.
The integration of technologies in various verticals for managing excessive data from different sources instantly, along with the rapid growth in businesses, represents the key factor driving the market toward growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of data lakes for retaining customers, proactively maintaining devices, effective decision-making and fueling productivity is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating investments and fundings in research and development (R&D) activities for innovating upgraded data lakes solutions and the rising inclination of consumers toward data-driven decisions are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data lakes market to reach US$ 30.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)
Atos SE
Capgemini
Cloudera Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Snowflake Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Teradata Corporation.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Data Discovery
Data Integration and Management
Data Lake Analytics
Data Visualization
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Business Function:
Marketing
Sales
Operations
Finance
Human Resources
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Retail and E-Commerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Government
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
