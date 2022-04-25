India Oral Hygiene Market | 2022 | Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, titled “India Oral Hygiene Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The India oral hygiene market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.98% during 2022-2027. Oral hygiene is an essential practice to prevent dental decay, bad breath and stained teeth. This includes cleaning of teeth and gums for maintaining a fresh breath, healthy teeth and gums. Some of the commonly utilized products for dental care include toothbrush, toothpaste, tongue cleaner, mouthwash, and dental floss.

The market in India is primarily driven by the rising preference for personal grooming. Moreover, the increasing incidences of dental caries and periodontal diseases across the country due to the shifting dietary patterns of individuals are providing a boost to the sales of oral hygiene products. Along with this, continual product innovations, such as the introduction of electric and sonic toothbrushes that are integrated with 3D motion sensors and Bluetooth connectivity, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including easy product availability through organized retail channels and the inflating disposable incomes of the masses, are also acting as major growth-inducing factors. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Adults

Kids

Infants

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

