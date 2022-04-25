Agriculture Equipment Market Worth USD 253.28 Billion by 2028 | Agriculture Equipment Industry Exhibiting CAGR of 7.0% During 2021-2028

Companies covered in the agriculture equipment market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Alamo Group Inc., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Iseki & Co., Ltd., Claas KGaA mbH, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., Sonalika Group - Sonalika International Tractor, SDF S.p.A., Escort Limited, Agrostroj Pelhrimov A.s., Weifang Euroking Machinery, Concern Tractor Plants, Agromaster.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Equipment Market size is anticipated to reach USD 253.28 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The increasing favorable government initiatives, reduced import duties and interest rates, and the ease of financing are some of the factors expected to bolster the market’s growth in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights has published this information in its report titled “Agriculture Equipment Market, 2021-2028”. The global market size stood at USD 148.41 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 157.89 billion in 2021.



The rising adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), flying drones, and others are likely to complement the market’s growth in the upcoming years.





Regional Insights-

Growing Contract Farming Acceptance to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to attain the largest global agriculture equipment market share in the coming years. India is considered a huge market for agriculture tractors globally. The rising contract farming acceptance and farm equipment renting services are expected to offer lucrative growth for the market.

North America is predicted to experience robust growth due to the increasing mechanization of farming equipment and rising adoption of robotic systems.

Europe is likely to witness steady growth due to increased product output by supply chain process optimization. Increasing agriculture equipment utilization and labor shortages are expected to complement market growth.

Agriculture Equipment Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 253.28 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 148.41 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Equipment Type, By Application , By Region Agriculture Equipment Market Growth Drivers Favourable Government Initiatives to Amplify Market Growth Growing Contract Farming Acceptance to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific Key Players Launch New Products to Acquire Growth

Segmentation-

On the basis of equipment type, the market is categorized into soil preparation & cultivation equipment, agriculture spraying & handling equipment, irrigation & crop processing equipment, harvesting equipment, agriculture tractors, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into after agro-processing, plant protection, threshing and harvesting, land development, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage-

It offers valuable insights into the market’s regulatory scenarios.

It assimilates information on the latest market trends and industry developments.

It incorporates SWOT Analysis for precise prediction.

It sheds light on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the market.

It highlights strategies adopted by key players to acquire growth.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreaks across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

Favorable Government Initiatives to Amplify Market Growth

The growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, flying drones, and others is anticipated to significantly magnify the global market. Advanced agriculture equipment enables manufacturers to develop products capable of meeting consumer demand, thereby aiding the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of AI-integrated robotics in the agricultural type of equipment is complementing the market growth.

The reduced import duties and interest rates, favorable government initiatives, and the ease of financing are some of the factors expected to bolster the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the swift urbanization and high migration of people from rural to urban areas are expected to restrain the agriculture equipment market growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Acquire Growth

The key players emphasize technological advancements and equipment-manufacturing standards to improve market positions globally. They adopt ingenious growth strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and others to bolster their revenues and consumer bases. For instance, in March 2021, Deere & Company launched the new Self-Propelled Sprayers product range for 2022. HagieTM, the new Self-Propelled Sprayers, includes product lines STS20, STS16, and STS12. The new launch is aimed to help farmers manage and control unavoidable field conditions at several crop stages.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture Equipment Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Agriculture Equipment Market Share Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Equipment Type (USD billion) Agriculture Tractors Harvesting Equipment Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Agriculture Spraying & Handling Equipment Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment Others (Hay & Forage Equipment, trailers, etc.) By Application (USD billion) Land Development Threshing and Harvesting Plant Protection After Agro Processing By Region (USD billion) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued.

