Projector Calculator, Practical Online Tool for Projector Setup
EINPresswire.com/ -- Home projectors provide people with a cinematic and immersive viewing experience without going to the cinema. With the popularization of projectors, more and more people choose projectors instead of TVs. However, for many projector beginners, it is difficult to choose a suitable projector and set up the projector. Fortunately, the projector calculator comes out under the situation to solve all these problems.
It is Projector Calculator provided by Projector1.com, a practical and free online calculator with elegant UI and vivid illustrations. Just fill in any blank, the answer can be given.
Feature 1: Calculating Projection/Screen Size before buying
This feature helps to make a wise decision on screen size before buying a projector or projector screen.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector: 1.2:1
The max length of the room: 3 meters
What is the Biggest Screen Size?
Select the Throw Ratio of the desired projector in the 1st blank, and fill in the Throw Distance in the 2nd blank.
Clicking the Calculate button then can get the Screen Size (projection size).
After calculating using this projector calculator, the maximum screen size is 112.54 inches.
Feature 2: Calculating Throw Distance after buying
Throw distance is the distance between the projector lens to the screen. Calculating screen size helps to know where to place the projector. Just click the question mark near the terms to know the meaning. The beginner’s guide to projectors on the website helps to learn more about projector terms.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector:0.39:1
The screen size: 100 inch
What is the throw distance?
Selecting Throw Ratio of 0.39:1 in the 1st blank, and filling in the Screen Size with 100 in the 3rd blank.
Clicking the Calculate button, the user can get the Throw Distance.
After calculating with the projector calculator, the distance is 86.64 cm.
Feature 3: Calculating the Best Viewing Distance before or after buying
This feature helps users to know the best viewing distance to get the best viewing experience.
For example:
The throw ratio of the desired projector:1.2:1
The screen size: 100 inch
What is the best viewing distance?
Select Throw Ratio in the 1st blank, and fill in the screen size.
Clicking the Calculate button
Then the Best Viewing Distance is 2m-3m.
The Epson projector calculator and BenQ projector calculator are also linked here for users to use them conveniently and quickly.
About Projector1
Projector1.com is an authoritative portal website specialized in projectors, covering the most comprehensive projector brands, no matter it is an international brand or a start-up brand.
It provides the plain projector and screen knowledge, the in-depth review from various projector brands, the latest and trendy projector news, and useful and free projector tools, all of which help users to make wise buying decisions and know more about projectors.
Lucy Swift
Lucy Swift
