Crombie running in Mississauga-South for None of the Above Party in June 2, 2022 Ontario Election

Brian Crombie, Mississauga-South None of the Above Party Candidate None of the Above Consensus in 2022 Ontario Election 2022 None of the Above Direct Democracy party sign

Brian Crombie acclaimed as candidate for None of the Above Party in Mississauga-South after Andrew Weber withdrew to run in Mississauga-East

While interviewing NOTA Party Leader Greg Vezina on SAUGA 960 AM with initial skepticism about the shortcomings of and potential remedies for our democracy I realized he was correct.” — Brian Crombie, None of the Above Party Candidate, Mississauga-South riding

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario's None of the Above Direct Democracy Party (NOTA Party) announced long time Mississauga resident Brian Crombie has been acclaimed as the candidate in Mississauga-South riding in the June 2, 2022 Ontario General Election.

Andrew Weber, the chef at Roc'n Doc's Live Music Grill in Port Credit, withdrew from the Mississauga-Lakeshore nomination to run in Mississauga-East riding.

Brian Crombie has an MBA from Harvard Business School 1988, an HBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario 1982, and is completing a DBA from ISM Paris 2022. Brian graduated a Baker Scholar with High Distinction from Harvard and Dean’s List from Western.

He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Terracap, a real estate development company. Previously Brian has been Acting CFO for a Sports team, and part time CFO for a development stage pharmaceutical company and an entertainment company where he also provided strategic, business development and financial advisory services.

He has been operating Crombie Capital Partners for the past ten years providing strategic, financial, M&A and advisory services for these clients and several others in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, alternative energy, sports and entertainment, private education and other industries in Canada, the United States and Ukraine. Brian has worked for firms, Venture Capitalists, Law Firms and Private Equity Investors.

Brian Crombie has 30 years of corporate experience, a depth of knowledge in all facets of finance, strategic planning and corporate / business development for a wide breadth of companies in several industries. Brian has deep political, community and charitable involvement as well.

Crombie is the Chair of Transit Alliance, Past President of the Mississauga Arts Council and was Co-chair of the Western GTA Summit 2013, Co-chair of the Mississauga Summit, a community organization working for a brave bold future for Mississauga 2007-14. Brian received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his civic involvement. Brian has written and published several academic papers and other articles and videos. He is the former husband of Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

"While recently interviewing NOTA Party Leader Greg Vezina on my Brian Crombie Show on SAUGA 960 AM with initial skepticism about the shortcomings of and potential remedies for our democracy I concluded he was correct and it was time to stand up for real change".

Growing from 8 candidates in 7% of ridings in the 2014 to 42 candidates in 34% in the 2018 Ontario Election, the NOTA Party is already ahead with 70 candidates, on the way to nominating candidates in all 124 ridings in the June 2, 2022 Election.

The NOTA Party of Ontario campaigns for the 3Rs of Direct Democracy – Referendum, Recall and Reforms to electoral, legislative, transparency and accountability laws and practices, to give voters control of politicians and parties during and in between elections. Candidates are accountable to their constituents and there are no central party policies or controls of elected MPPs beyond the binding Direct Democracy principles.

In British Columbia's 1991 recall and initiative referendum voters approved both the referendum and recall laws by over 80%. In 1995 then Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leader Mike Harris promised to pass municipal and provincial referendum laws if elected, but he didn't introduce the draft legislation approved at Committee in 1998. On June 17, 2021 Alberta passed a recall law as well.

Switzerland is a rare example of a country with instruments of direct democracy (at the levels of the municipalities, cantons, and federal state). Citizens there have more power than in any representative democracy.

Any Canadian citizen who is a resident in Ontario for at least six months before and 18 years of age or older on Election Day (not otherwise prohibited), may become a candidate in an election by completing and filing the Candidate Nomination Paper (F0400) containing a minimum of 25 signatures from eligible electors in the electoral district in which they are running. They do not have to be a resident in that riding and there is no fee to become a candidate.

Some of the well known NOTA Party candidates nominated for the June 2 , 2022 election are: Hydrofuel Canada CEO Greg Vezina (Mississauga Centre); Brian Crombie (Mississauga-Lakeshore); Canada's first Veterans Ombudsman Col. Pat Stogran Rtd. (Orléans); Stage Manager and G-20 Civil Rights Advocate Adam Nobody (Spadina-Fort York); Author and Creator of TIME-EQUITY Richard Kiernicki (Etobicoke Centre;, Workers Rights Advocate Paul Taylor (Guelph); Aerospace Engineer Kevin Linfield (Essex); and Artist and Broadcasting Technician Marc Adornato (Ottawa-Centre).

Anyone interested in being a candidate can apply on the NOTA Party 2022 candidates page: https://nota.ca/ontario/candidates/

Ontario Debate Rules Challenged in Court | CBC RADIO CANADA, March 11, 2022

https://nota.ca/ontario-debate-rules-challenged-in-court-cbc-radio-canada-march-11-2022/

Brian Crombie Show SAUGA 960 AM with Greg Vezina | None of the Above Party, April 19, 2022