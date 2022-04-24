Anytime Fitness, Strengthening Everything From Calves To Confidence, Starts A New 'Power Yoga' Class

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anytime Fitness, a premier fitness center in New Orleans, has started a new Power Yoga Class this spring.

At Anytime Fitness New Orleans, we offer real support to achieve your fitness goals and build physical and mental strength. As soon as anyone enters the center, their fitness journey starts with the help of sincere and dedicated guidance and training offered by our experienced and qualified staff.

At Anytime Fitness, we don't believe in one-size-fits-all fitness solutions. Our well-trained coaches develop a fitness plan unique to everyone's needs. Our coaches and trainers sit with every member and discuss their abilities, bodies, and goals to design a customized fitness experience. Anytime Fitness is way beyond rack or treadmills—our goal is to help people tackle everything that stands in their way of achieving their healthier selves together. People often get off track in their fitness journey since it doesn’t follow a straight path. Our coaches are well-versed in helping them get back on track after detours.

"Anytime Fitness Center's membership entails personal training sessions, unlimited group exercise classes, access to highly equipped gyms, and 24x7, 365 days a year of convenience at no additional charge!"

Our new 'Power Yoga' class is part of our 360° fitness approach to our member's health and is curated by fitness experts and yoga trainers to cover important areas that other gyms simply can’t. Our 'Power Yoga' program is designed as a fast-paced style of yoga for fitness freaks. It is focused on building endurance and strength. It is also beneficial for anyone looking to burn calories while developing mental focus. The prime focus of this class is to keep the members motivated, confident, and strong.

"Anytime Fitness has got everything a fitness freak needs to reach their goals from equipment to coaching—and everything in between. Enjoy 24-7 access to the state-of-the-art gym, customized workout plan, squeaky clean equipment, and surfaces, along with round-the-clock security to keep them safe while they make health happen."

On starting the new 'Power Yoga' classes at Canal Street New Orleans, our coaches and supportive community at Anytime Fitness are ready to welcome everyone with open, sweaty arms. The primary objective of this well-thought-out yoga class is to help people live healthier, happier lives. The program is not only focused on strengthening muscles and calves but also emphasizes the need to build confidence.

We look forward to making everyone healthy and strong with better physical and mental strength. Guests are welcome during staffed hours at Anytime Fitness Canal Street New Orleans, Louisiana.