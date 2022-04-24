Surgical Imaging Market Share 2021-2028- Increasing Adoption Of 3D C-Arms Technology

Reports And Data

Surgical Imaging Market Share 2021-2028- Increasing Preference For Digital Flat-Panel Detectors Over Traditional Image Intensifiers

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surgical imaging market size is expected to reach USD 9.94 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising number of complex surgical procedures performed and increasing technological advancements in surgical imaging systems are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid growth of the global geriatric population is also expected to contribute significantly to increasing number of surgical procedures being performed and drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population is driving healthcare burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis among others. Rising need for developing more advanced intraoperative imaging solutions to treat these diseases and to achieve more accuracy, minimize dosage, and contrast media use in surgical interventions is a major area of focus currently.

Mobile c-arms fluoroscopic imaging system is used in a variety of surgical and non-invasive surgical imaging procedures as the system help in accurate visualization of percutaneous valve replacements, vascular surgery, cardiac surgery, kidney drainage, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management, neuro stimulation, and neurology procedures. In recent years, mini c-arms are increasingly being incorporated in clinics for sports medicine centers, and for orthopedic and podiatric imaging. This is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead as the need for treatment and procedures increases owing to rising awareness of early detection of diseases and preventive medicine and treatments continue to gain steady traction globally.

As surgical procedures are increasingly becoming more complex, there is a growing need of employing high-resolution intraoperative imaging in various surgical procedures such as cardiovascular surgery, endovascular repairs, and peripheral vascular interventions. Rapid development of newer and more advanced systems offering dose management features such as beam filters and technology enabling sharper pulses is facilitating healthcare professionals to optimize dose delivery and dose efficiency more significantly, and this is expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing technological advancements in surgical imaging systems such as development of next generation O-arm or G-arm technology is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market in the near future. O-arm system is a portable, state of the art imaging system, which creates detailed 2D and 3D images, which assists surgeons during spinal surgery procedures. Ongoing research and development activities and rapid innovation is expanding the clinical indications of O-arm imaging into cranial, orthopedic, ENT and trauma­related applications is expected to support market growth in the near future. However, high cost of surgical instruments and systems is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In November 2020, FUJIFILM Corporation announced launch of Persona C Surgical C-Arm and Persona RF Premium system. These advanced systems provide digital X-ray imaging studies and fluoroscopy exams, allowing physicians to enhance workflow and accurately assess patient condition.

Flat-Panel Detector (FPD) c-arms segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for using FPDs in c-arms technology because these offer more consistent high quality images, more durability, less image distortion, reduced risk of radiation exposure to patients, high sensitivity, better patient coverage, and facilitates multiple image acquisition.

Orthopedic and trauma surgeries segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising number of orthopedic procedures performed using c-arm fluoroscopy for intraoperative imaging, including fixation of fractures, intramedullary nailing of long bone fractures, and evaluation of fracture stability among others.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising preference for outpatient services, increasing number of joint replacement and knees replacement surgeries performed in these facilities, and rising adoption of mini c-arms technology.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which is attributable to increasing advancements in imaging system, rapid launch of technologically advanced products, rapid growth of the geriatric population, and rising prevalence of critical illnesses and diseases in countries in the region.

Some major players in the market include GE Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Hologic Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Carestream Health Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Ziehm Imaging Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Surgical Imaging Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Image Intensifier C-Arms

Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Gastroenterology Surgeries

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Surgical Imaging Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

