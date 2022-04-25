Probiotics Food and Cosmetics Market Size Hit USD 111.28 Billion at CAGR of 8.4%, By 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global probiotics food and cosmetics market with a 40% share of the market revenue in 2021.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The probiotics food and cosmetics market is expected to grow from 54.3 billion in 2021 to USD 111.28 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Rising consumer awareness, rising disposable income, increase in the number of people with obesity and other ailments, rising healthcare expenditure, waning immunity due to the pandemic are driving the probiotics food and cosmetics market; the requirement to innovate new products for clients is likely to provide an impetus for investment in probiotic solutions for the food and cosmetics industry.

The Bacteria segment dominated the market with a market value of around 38.87 billion in 2021.

The ingredient segment is divided into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment dominated the market with a market value of around 38.87 billion in 2021. Bacteria, particularly lactobacilli have been in high demand in terms of probiotics because of the already well-established habits of dairy consumption in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The preventive healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

The function segment is divided into regular, preventive healthcare & therapeutic. Over the forecast period, the preventive healthcare is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4%. This is attributed to the increased investment in R & D for continuous innovations which can be targeted to prevent and cure specific conditions. These solutions are non-invasive and are available in the form of tablets, capsules, tonics. The new products are promising and are preferred over pharmaceutical agents. Regulated dosage of probiotics can prevent/cure conditions like diarrhea, gum disease, eczema etc. without any side effects as they are natural.

The dietary supplements segment is going to dominate the market, registering a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into food and beverage, dietary supplements & animal feed. The dietary supplements segment is going to dominate the market, registering a growth at CAGR of 9.2%. Customers in this segment are well established in the North American market, where the intake of vitamins and other supplements is an established norm to stay healthy. Other regions in the market are witnessing the same trends due to the influential social media celebrities/creators promoting these products to their huge following online.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The probiotics food and cosmetics market in Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Probiotics food and cosmetics in Asia Pacific is dominated by China and Japan. The ageing populations of Japan is inclined towards consuming probiotics due to the natural and compact nature in the form of pills, capsules, tablets which is easy for in-take. The cases of obesity and malnutrition are increasing in the south Asian region, with the numbers of malnutrition rising because of COVID induced lockdowns. The cases of malnutrition are a combination of numbers of children with conditions like wasting and stunting. The immunity of individuals has also reduced globally. These factors together have increased the need of supplements like probiotics which maintain the balance of the body, improve digestion, increase immunity and fight off the bad bacteria.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include BioGaia AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Protexin, Probi AB, Danone, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Ganeden, Inc. ADM, Dupont among others.

