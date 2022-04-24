Việt Nam, China hold seventh Border Defence Friendship Exchange to boost solidarity and cooperation

VIETNAM, April 24 -

Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang (right) and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe at the Tà Lùng International Border Gate. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

CAO BẰNG — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe on Saturday co-chaired the seventh Việt Nam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Quảng Hoà District of Việt Nam’s Cao Bằng Province and Longzhou County of China’s Guangxi Province.

In the morning, the Việt Nam People's Army delegation led by General Giang began exchange activities in Longzhou, with the welcome ceremony for the delegation chaired by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei at Shuikou International Border Gate.

The delegation painted a milestone and planted a friendship tree at the border gate before talks at the county’s Convention Centre.

Gen. Giang affirmed that the Party, State, Government and People's Army of Việt Nam always attach great importance to consolidating its traditional friendship and promoting its Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, considering this as one of the top priorities in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

Giang also thanked the Chinese Government for the donations of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Việt Nam.

The Chinese Defence Minister said that the seventh friendship exchange, taking place amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates the important common perception between the two Parties, States and armies; and shows the high respect to each other.

He expressed his belief that these activities will further strengthen the China-Việt Nam friendship and solidarity, political trust and practical cooperation, and make them work together in building a peaceful and stable border, so as to bring happiness to both peoples.

Regarding cooperation orientations in the future, the two sides agreed to continue promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones; effectively implementing existing exchange and cooperation mechanisms, such as the Defence Strategy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level and the Border Defence Friendship Exchange; as well as cooperation between armies, armed forces, academies and schools; and continue to coordinate with and support each other at multilateral military and defence forums.

It is also necessary to closely coordinate and strictly implement the three legal documents on the land border, strictly protect the border, prevent crimes and illegal entry and exit activities, and prevent the coronavirus from spreading across the border, they stressed.

For existing problems between the two countries, they frankly discussed and agreed to solve them from a strategic height, for the common interests of the two countries, by peaceful means and on the basis of international law.

Earlier, the Vietnamese military medical force conducted free medical examination and treatment and delivered medicines to residents in Trà Lĩnh and Tà Lùng towns of Cao Bằng Province.

Within the framework of the exchange, in the afternoon of Saturday, a welcome ceremony for the Chinese People's Liberation Army delegation led by Senior Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe took place at the Tà Lùng International Border Gate in Việt Nam.

After the ceremony, the two ministers painted Milestone No. 943 and planted a friendship tree at the Tà Lùng Friendship Cultural Centre.

Then, they visited and presented gifts to Tà Lùng township’s Primary School.

Talking to the school’s teachers and students, Minister Wei expressed his hope that they will become the successors of the friendship between the two countries so as to develop it strongly and sustainably.

He also stressed that the border defence friendship exchange is one of the activities demonstrating the bilateral friendship and collaboration.

Sharing the view, Giang said that each exchange has its own meaning, colour and way of organisation, but all have the same purpose: towards solidarity and friendship, for a border of peace and mutual development.

According to the Vietnamese minister, the current policy and stance is Việt Nam and China twin between villages and hamlets, provinces, and at all levels. He expressed his belief that through these activities, the bilateral friendship will continue to be multiplied and become a beautiful symbol of the spirit of solidarity and friendship between the two nations. — VNS