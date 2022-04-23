An incredible April awaits at The H Dubai

The H Dubai Fine Dining The H Dubai BAR Presidential Suite H Hotel Dubai Quantum Gym H Hotel Dubai

All new dining experiences, incredible staycation packages, bespoke spa treatments, the best gym membership offers in town, tempting pool day deals and more.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year really starts to gather momentum, there are masses going on at The H Dubai in March and something for everyone to enjoy. Whether that means the chance to relax in the spa, embrace new date night experiences, enjoy a smart, time-saving business lunch, sample delectable sweet treats, hit the gym or pool, or celebrate special women in style, it really is all happening here.

EAT & MEAT RESTAURANT

Business Lunch at Eat & Meat

One of the best business lunches around awaits at Eat & Meat. The H Dubai's all-day dining restaurant allows-a-rush diners to still enjoy a balanced, sustaining, and delicious lunch thanks to their Express Buffet.

With a menu that changes on a daily basis yet is always packed with fresh, homemade dishes - from nourishing salads bursting with seasonal ingredients to one-pot meals, filling mains, and an array of tempting desserts – there's something for taste, every day of the working week.

Diners can also customize their meal as they wish: pick a salad and pudding, select just a main course, or treat themselves to a salad, main, dessert, and a glass of wine.

When: Monday - Friday

Where: Eat & Meet, The H Dubai

Time: 12:00pm - 3:30pm

Price and Details:

• Salad & Dessert – AED 69

• Main Course – AED 69

• Main Course & Dessert – AED 75

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert – AED 99

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert, with free flow of soft beverages & water – AED 125

• Salad, Main Course & Dessert, with a glass of wine – AED 139

H BAR

Mixologist Masterclass

For a brilliant, interactive date night or fun meet-up with friends, the Mixologist Masterclasses held at The H Dubai's classy cocktail bar H Bar are the answer. Under the expert tutelage of an in-house mixologist, guests can discover the finer points of the art of mixology, learning how to make and shake classic and contemporary craft cocktails. They will then of course sample the results, accompanied by delicious nibbles.

It doesn't end there though; take-home recipe cards and certificates allow attendees to replicate the upmarket cocktail bar drinking experience at home too.

When: Daily

Where: H Bar, The H Dubai

Time: 3.30 pm – 6.30 pm

Price and Details:

AED 170 per person

AED 300 per couple

AED 135 per person for groups of 5 & more

Happy Hour

Whatever day of the week it is, the drinks deals at H Barkeep are on coming, thanks to a fantastic daily buy-one-get-one-free happy hour deal. What's more, complimentary canapes are served with drinks ordered between 7 pm and 10 pm.

When: Daily

Where: H Bar, The H Dubai

Time: Weekday: 12pm – 7pm, Weekends: 3pm – 7pm

Price and Details:

• Buy-one-get-one-free offers on selected beverages

• Complimentary canapes with drinks ordered between 7 pm –10 pm

Tuesday's are Ladies Night

Gather the girls, it's time for an evening out. There's no better place to while away an evening surrounded by friends than at H Bar and every Tuesday ladies can enjoy drinks and delectable nibbles at brilliant prices (3 selected drinks and 30% off food for AED 99).

When: Tuesdays

Where: H Bar, The H Dubai

Time: 7 pm – 12 am

Price and Details:

• 3 selected drinks and 30% off food for AED 99 (ladies only)

Cheese & Wine Night

As food and drinks pairings go, wine and cheese are one of the all-time greats, and at H Baran evening that celebrates that duo awaits (just the thing for wine connoisseurs and cheese enthusiasts alike).

Every Thursday, guests can tuck into an unlimited selection of outstanding cheeses – think rich and ripe brie, wedges of salty blue and nutty, aged hard cheeses – accompanied by cold cuts and antipasti and all washed down with perfectly paired drinks.

When: Thursdays

Where: The H Bar

Time: 7pm – 9pm

DIADEMAS CIGAR LOUNGE

Cigar & Whiskey Nights

Discerning drinkers and distinguished cigar smokers can indulge their passions in refined style at Diademas Cigar Lounge. What's more, a daily Cigar & Whisky deal means that guests who buy a cigar can avail of a 50% discount on selected whiskeys.

When: Daily

Where: Diademas Cigar Lounge

Time: 7pm – 12.30am

Price and Details:

• Purchase a cigar and receive a 50% discount on selected whiskeys



THE GALLERY

Fruity dessert of the month

Whether guests fancy a post-lunch slither of something sweet or need a mid-morning pick-me-up, the delectable treats served at The Gallery are always en point. With dates, pistachio, and citrus featuring as the seasonal flavors of the Holy Month of Ramadan in April, visitors can expect to be tempted by an array of beautifully crafted desserts, all handmade to perfection by the hotel's in-house pâtissiers.

When: Daily

Where: The Gallery, The H Dubai

Time: 8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Price and Details:

• Prices start at AED 35



QUANTUM HEALTH CLUB

Quantum Health Club Gym Membership

It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned gym-goer or a beginner intent on getting fit, the amazing gym membership deals at The H Dubai's upmarket Quantum Health Club are not to be missed.

The expansive gym boasts an array of state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge facilities, including a Peloton Bike Studio. Offering riders one of the most immersive cardio experiences in the world thanks to top-quality interactive bikes, themed workouts, fantastic instructors, and invigorating music, there's a reason why Peloton is the workout of the moment. Those with a competitive streak can even chart their progress on a live leader board and compete with riders from all over the world.

These advantages aren't just limited to the gym though: members can embrace a 360-approach to well-being thanks to additional benefits including complimentary access to the luxury outdoor swimming pool and discounts on food and beverages, spa treatments, swimming lessons, and more.

When: Daily

Where: Quantum Health Club

Time: 9.00am – 10pm

Price and Details:

Membership prices for Single or Double:

• 1 Month – AED 499 instead of AED 1390

• 3 Months – AED 1200 + 15 Days Free instead of 2910

• 6 Months – AED 2299 + 1 Month Free instead of 4740

• 1 Year – AED 4500 + 2 Months Free instead of 6900

Find the full list of membership prices and benefits here.

Escape the routine Pool Day Pass:

Inviting guests to make the most of their time off and enjoy the perfect weather that March has to offer, The H Dubai's pool day pass is unmissable this month. Here visitors can laze the hours away in the sunshine by the temperature-controlled swimming pool while enjoying food and drinks and chilled lounge music. For the ultimate in relaxation, they can also make use of the hotel's Bubble Lounge with its invigorating whirlpool.

When: Daily

Time: 9.00 am -7pm

Price and Details: Pool Day Pass –

• AED65 (pool access only) AED125 (fully redeemable on F&B at Eat & Meat, The Gallery, Diademas, Glow Pool Lounge, and Urban on 4)

• With every paying couple, a maximum of 2 kids under 12 years of age access the pool for free. T&Cs apply.

Swimming lessons

In terms of both practicalities and pleasure, the importance of learning to swim can never be overestimated. The H Dubai is making doing so simple with a range of lesson options, with qualified teachers equipped to teach children aged 6-12 years old (30-minute sessions) as well as adults (60-minute sessions). T&Cs apply.

• Individual Classes:

o AED 179 (1 Session)

o AED 379 (2 Sessions, avail within 14 days)

o AED 699 (4 Sessions, avail within 1 Month)

o AED 999 (8 Sessions, avail within 3 months)

• Group Classes (max 3):

o AED 349 (1 Session)

o AED 629 (2 Sessions, avail within 14 days)

o AED 999 (4 Sessions, avail within 1 Month)

o AED 1249 (8 Sessions, avail within 3 months)

MANDARA SPA

Ramadan special

Those who wish to relax and reflect this Ramadan may like to treat themselves to a bespoke treatment at The H Dubai's sleek and serene Mandara Spa.

Guests can experience complete relaxation with a wonderfully therapeutic and detoxifying Dead Sea Salt Scrub, followed by a 50-minute personalized massage. Guests booking this experience will also receive the Dead Sea Salt Scrub Gift Pack to recreate the relaxing feeling through a home spa experience.

When:2nd April – 2nd May 2022

Where: Mandara Spa

Time: 10am – 10pm

Price and Details: The Detoxifying Ramadan spa package costs AED399.

Happy Hour

Bringing Happy Hour to the spa, at the blissfully serene, award-winning Mandara Spaguests who book treatments between 10 am and 2 pm will receive 40% off.

When: Daily

Where: Mandara Spa

Time: 10am – 2pm

Price and Details:

• 40% discount on all body treatments booked between 10 am – and 2 pm.



ROOM OFFERS

Ultimate Dubai Staycation

Experience Dubai at its very finest with this incredible Staycation deal. The most exciting hotel package in the city starts at AED 399 with the free upgrade, complimentary breakfast, and more. Relax and rewind at the stunning Mandara Spa, drink and dine in some of the finest restaurants and bars in town - from the much-talked-about Play to trendy poolside spot Glow - and utilize the complimentary shuttle service to visit bustling beachfront spot La Mer and Dubai Outlet Mall.

Package includes:

• Deluxe Room starts at AED 399 and Executive Suite starts at AED 499

• Complimentary breakfast

• Guaranteed upgrade to the next room category

• Guaranteed early check-in and late check-out

• AED 50 voucher at H Bar

• AED 100 voucher for Mandara Spa

• Complimentary dining for a maximum of 2 kids up to 12 years of age

• Complimentary shuttle service to La Mer Beach and Dubai Outlet Mall



The Ultimate Suite Spa-cation – perfect for Mother's Day and International Women's Day celebrations

For those who wish to treat their mum to a truly special Mother's Day or reward an amazing woman for International Women's Day, this Suite Spa-cation deal is a great option.

Offering the chance to truly escape from the stress and strains of everyday life in the utmost comfort and style, guests who avail of the offer will enjoy a night's stay in the comfort of an exclusive Executive Suite and 120 minutes of spa treatments at the award-winning Mandara Spa. Complimentary breakfast, a late

(6 pm!) checkout and access to the hotel's fantastic amenities, such as the gorgeous temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, well-equipped gym, and Peloton Bike Studio are also included in this fantastic offer.

Package Includes:

• Overnight stay for 2 in an Executive Suite

• Complimentary breakfast

• 120 minutes massage of your choice

• Complimentary Spa amenity gift

• AED 100 food and beverage credit

• Late check-out until 6 pm

• A 30 minutes Peloton Bike Class

• Complimentary use of Gym, Peloton bike studio, and outdoor swimming pool



For bookings, please call +971 4 501 8644 or WhatsApp on +971 56 818 5419 or send your request to emailwelcome.dubai@h-hotel.com.

Please visit The H Dubai Hotel website for more details:www.hhoteldubai.com/offers

About The H Dubai:

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, The H Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East's most dynamic city. Renowned for its eclectic and vibrant selection of dining and nightlife experiences; the award-winning Mandara Spa; world-class rooms, suites, and residences, a luxury commercial business tower, and a diverse events center –The H Dubai is the ultimate destination for business and leisure.

