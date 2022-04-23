(Video) Teachers’ protests signal a turbulent year ahead in Iran

Teachers in dozens of cities were receiving warning text messages on their phones as authorities sought to impose an intimidating climate of fear to thus prevent teachers from expanding their ranks and other locals from joining the protests. Teachers rallying in such a fashion are extremely significant for any society, especially considering that they engage with a large portion of Iran’s society, including around 14 million elementary and high school students, along with their parents. The teachers’ hardships and protests are felt by the entire nation, and this is exactly why the mullahs’ regime is terribly concerned and highly focused on bringing an end to these street rallies. Regime officials and authorities have to this day resorted to a variety of tactics to quell these rallies or at least encourage the teachers to remain home, including providing hollow promises to adjust and increase the teachers’ paychecks. It is also worth noting that in some cities, including Tehran, officials had dispatched a large contingent of security forces near the teachers’ protest sites and followed up by arresting dozens of protesting teachers.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that thousands of teachers across took to the streets on Thursday, April 21, rallying in over 50 cities to voice economic woes and seek answers to their long-raised and outstanding demands once again.Calls for these demonstrations were issued a few days prior to the gatherings and regime officials had their security forces on high alert to prevent any possible sign of anti-regime protests.Teachers in dozens of cities were receiving warning text messages on their phones as authorities sought to impose an intimidating climate of fear to thus prevent teachers from expanding their ranks and other locals from joining the protests.These measures not only failed to resolve the dilemma before regime officials but in fact, fueled the teachers’ wrath and encouraged them into evolving their demands from economic issues to political demands.The Iranian teachers’ nationwide protests on April 21 were the first such massive rally in the new Persian calendar year that began on March 21.From March 21 of last year to this year Iran had witnessed numerous such nationwide movements and teachers played a significant role with their perseverance and resilience in demanding their rights.From late November 2021 to mid-March 2022 Iranian teachers staged five major nationwide demonstrations that saw the movement evolve from economic demands of having their wages adjusted equally and adequately, to quickly becoming scenes of protesters shouting anti-dictatorship slogans.Teachers rallying and demonstrating in such fashion are extremely significant for any society, especially considering that they engage with a large portion of Iran’s society, including around 14 million elementary and high school students, along with their parents.The teachers’ hardships and protests are felt by the entire nation, and this is exactly why the mullahs’ regime is terribly concerned and highly focused on bringing an end to these street rallies.Regime officials and authorities have to this day resorted to a variety of tactics to quell these rallies or at least encourage the teachers to remain home, including providing hollow promises to adjust and increase the teachers’ paychecks.To this day, however, it has become abundantly clear that such pledges are merely hollow promises that have kept the teachers enduring their worsening living conditions for years on end.It is also worth noting that in some cities, including Tehran, officials had dispatched a large contingent of security forces near the teachers’ protest sites and followed up by arresting dozens of protesting teachers.The regime’s deputy education minister acknowledged on Thursday that measures to correctly adjust teachers’ paychecks had been postponed until the end of spring.This once again convinced Iran’s teachers and all observers of the status quo that the regime had no intention of providing for the teachers even though inflation is rising, and prices of basic goods continue to skyrocket in an unprecedented fashion.The teachers April 21 protests shed more light on several undeniable realities:Iran’s society is on the verge of exploding into more protests by people from all walks of life.The regime’s various measures to silence and/or quell these movements are failing.Oppressive measures in response to the teachers’ protests have not only failed to disrupt the rallies but accelerated their expansion and evolution into political movements against the regime.This is the very definition of the mullahs’ impasse with no solution in sight.With the start of these protests in the new Persian calendar year, the mullahs’ regime should expect these nationwide protests to become more frequent.This undeniable reality is sounding alarm bells for senior regime officials, especially with International Labor Day on May 1 just around the corner.“We have fault lines inside our country if they are activated, then there will be an earthquake(s)!” said regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei back in June 2016 in a warning to his officials.The year 2022 is already showing the first tremors of dangerous and inevitable earthquakes for the mullahs’ regime.

Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of teachers who had been peacefully protesting The teachers have been demanding better job security, and wages.