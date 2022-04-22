Carper Hosts White House CEQ Chair Mallory in Delaware for Earth Day

DELAWARE, April 22 - DOVER, Del. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today hosted White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) Chair Brenda Mallory in Delaware for Earth Day.

Senator Carper and Chair Mallory started the day at Delaware State University (DSU) Early Childhood Laboratory School, where they spoke to children and joined an Earth Day activity teaching the children to plant fruit and vegetable seeds as a way to learn about the connection between our food and our environment.

Following the Early Childhood Laboratory School, Senator Carper and Chair Mallory engaged in a roundtable conversation with DSU faculty and students, led by DSU President Tony Allen, to discuss climate change and environmental justice. Following the roundtable, Senator Carper and Chair Mallory visited Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus to talk with faculty and students about workforce development and job training in the renewable energy sector.

“It’s an honor to host Chair Mallory here in the First State. This Earth Day, we’ve had the chance to talk with young Delawareans about the need to safeguard our environment and take care of our planet,” said Senator Carper. “When I led her confirmation process in the Senate, I said President Biden couldn’t have picked a better person for the job— and she has demonstrated that with her outstanding leadership on tackling our climate crisis and advancing environmental justice for our nation.”

“It is an honor to spend Earth Day in the First State, and to see the remarkable work that Delaware communities are doing to build a clean energy future, fight climate change, and advance environmental justice,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. “From helping write and pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to developing and delivering practical and common sense environmental solutions of all kinds, Chairman Carper is an unwavering leader in the fight against climate change, and an invaluable partner to the President and all of us in the Administration. The remarkable students we met with today remind us that a better world is within our grasp and that we must continue the fight to ensure everyone can live, work and go to school in a healthy environment.”

Chair Mallory is the first African American to serve as Chair of CEQ. As EPW Chairman, Senator Carper proudly led her Senate confirmation to the position. Chair Mallory advises President Biden on environmental and natural resources policies that improve, preserve, and protect public health and the environment for America’s communities. She is focused particularly on addressing the environmental justice and climate change challenges the nation faces while advancing opportunities for job growth and economic development.

