Fire restrictions implemented statewide; Game and Fish patrolling Commission properties

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, APRIL 22, 2022:

SANTA FE – With incidences of wildfires increasing daily, the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announced restrictions on fireworks, smoking, campfires and open fires in New Mexico.

The restrictions are in effect as of 12:00 p.m. today, Friday, April 22, 2022. The Forestry Division will continue to coordinate with other jurisdictions including federal, counties and municipalities to ensure that appropriate protections are in place to protect New Mexico as fire danger and wildfires increase.

The Department of Game and Fish will follow guidelines initiated by the State Forestry Division for Game Commission-owned properties across the state. Commission-owned properties will also follow the same restrictions or closures in place on adjacent U.S. Forest Service or BLM lands. Additional information about active fires, restrictions and closures can be found at nmfireinfo.com.

Department of Game and Fish conservation officers will enforce current fire restrictions and increase patrols on State Game Commission-owned properties. Conservation officers will be looking for other common violations, including off-highway vehicle registration and safe use as well checking for fishing licenses and related violations.

###

