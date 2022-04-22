wear blue: run to remember Celebrates National Volunteer Appreciation Week
The organization relies primarily on volunteers to enact its nationwide mission of supporting and honoring US military members and their families.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Volunteer Appreciation Week, wear blue: run to remember is celebrating the enduring contributions of the hundreds of volunteers who work across the United States to honor the service and sacrifice of military members and their families.
wear blue: run to remember is a nonprofit, granted 501(c)(3) status in 2012 and comprised of a national community of athletes, businesses, cities, and military bases who honor the sacrifice and service of the US military by conducting community events and programs promoting which serve as a living memorial for fallen men and women. The organization has six national programs developed to support and empower military service members—the fallen, the fighting, and their families.
"Our dedicated volunteers are instrumental in connecting the service and sacrifice of the military with communities across the United States," said Board Chair Michael Grayum. "Through handcrafted programs and events, volunteers are the backbone of our work to help heal invisible wounds and honor fallen service members through active remembrance."
Since September 11, 2001, over 7,000 American service members have given their lives in overseas operations, affecting almost 80,000 surviving family members. The families left behind bear the weight of their loved one's sacrifice. Through wear blue: run to remember, the predominantly volunteer staff of its national team has—to date—partnered with communities across the country, and paid tribute to the lives of 12,5000 fallen service members and supported 1,000 families of the fallen in ways that empower them to lead healthier, inspired lives.
"Volunteers are the heart and soul of all we do to remember and honor those who have given everything in service to our country," said Executive Director and Co-Founder Lisa Hallett. "Every day, our volunteers lead the charge to live lives inspired by those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."
wear blue: run to remember relies on the support of volunteers to further its mission of honoring American military families through active remembrance of those who served. Founded by a small group of families seeking to support one other while their spouses deployed, the organization has expanded its reach across the country. Over 1,500,000 athletes have supported the military by participating in wear blue races since 2010.
