Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Tech University School Of Veterinary Medicine Ribbon Cutting In Amarillo

April 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine ribbon cutting ceremony in Amarillo. During his remarks, the Governor highlighted the school's focus on rural and regional veterinary medicine, lauding it as a boon to the state's agricultural industry and to rural Texas.

"The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is great news for Texas and offers a world-class education to our next generation of veterinarians," said Governor Abbott. "This school is a boon to the Lone Star State because it gives farmers and ranchers in our agricultural industry greater access to the doctors and medical services they need for livestock, poultry, and other animals. Agriculture plays an integral role in our state's economy, and I look forward to our continued partnership with Texas Tech University in developing this veterinary program for years to come."

In 2017, Governor Abbott signed legislation to fund the creation of the TTU School of Veterinary Medicine. The TTU School of Veterinary Medicine is the first new veterinary school to open in the Lone Star State in over a century.