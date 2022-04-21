When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared wheat Company Name: Produce Packaging, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Red Curry Grain Bowl and Barcelona Vinaigrette Grain Bowl

Produce Packaging, Inc. of Willoughby Hills, OH is voluntarily recalling its Red Curry Grain Bowl and Barcelona Vinaigrette Grain Bowl. These are being recalled because they contain an undeclared allergen (wheat), that was not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these particular grain bowls.

This recall is being conducted in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue.

The potentially affected products were distributed to retail stores in Ohio and Illinois.

Retail customers can identify the products via the “best if used by” dates of 4/12/22 – 4/20/22.

Consumers who have purchased any of the referenced products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Produce Packing, Inc. (Greg Fritz or John Shumway) at 216-391-6129.