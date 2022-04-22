Celebrity Real Estate Agents Covet Feature Stories in Top Agent Magazine
High volume luxury producers find immense value in being featured in Top Agent Magazine. Celebrity agents enjoy detailing their path to success.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High volume luxury producers find immense value in being featured in Top Agent Magazine. Celebrity agents like Jason Oppenheim (Selling Sunset), Josh Flagg (Million Dollar Listing), and Mauricio Umansky (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) enjoy detailing their path to success through their stories.
Top Agent Magazine recently featured Jason Oppenheim, whose story offered a rare inside look at his journey into becoming an agent, and his family’s multi-generational involvement in the Los Angeles real estate market. He shared his passion for what he does, saying, “I have the best job in the world. The people I get to work with and the people that I represent are what makes it all worthwhile.”
Josh Flagg told readers that he knew he wanted to be a real estate agent from a young age, saying, “I started when I was 18. By the time I graduated I was already in the business and selling property.” With his family immersed in real estate, he grew up around the business and it came naturally to him.
Mauricio Umansky shared how he and wife Kyle Richards earned their real estate licenses together. He later started his own brokerage, which grew from seven agents to several hundred. His cover story was even featured on an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during an event commemorating his success with celebrity attendees like actress Lisa Rinna.
Aaron Kirman of CNBC’s Secret Lives of the Super Rich and Listing Impossible explained that he always wanted to be an agent. “Once I turned 18, I began working in the industry and learned as much as I could,” he explained. Today, he’s a multi-million dollar producer and his career continues to reach new heights.
Top Agent Magazine agents have been featured in some of the most popular television shows and networks, like Comedy Central’s Nora from Queens, Big Brother, Dr. Phil, The C.W., E!, Fox, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, HGTV, Million Dollar Listing, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Selling Sunset, Keeping up with the Kardashians, and more.
As the premier real estate publication across the nation & internationally, Top Agent Magazine continues to showcase the top real estate agents and mortgage professionals across the globe.
For more information about Top Agent Magazine, visit their website, or learn more through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.
Publishing team
FEATURE PUBLICATIONS GA INC.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn