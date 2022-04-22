Jenna Pereira, from Street Performer to Cruise Performer to Cabaret Performer.
Thanks to the talent of the artists New York slowly comes back to life, and the theater returns to be the protagonist.
In her native country Canada, Jenna was well known for having performed in outdoor and street theatre, most notably Outdoor Summer Theatre Broadway In Brampton as the lead performer; the Echo Beach Festival as the Mayfield Magnetics-Featured performer; and many other streets and outdoor theatre performances. She was also a featured performer in the Mayfield Magnetics, an-award winning jazz choir.
Now, Jenna stars as Rose in a show called “Phantom Folktales” that is produced by PigPen Theater Company, which is the critic’s picks from The New York Times, Time Out New York, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Boston Globe, and many more, ranking them in the top ten theatrical events of 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016. “Phantom Folktales” is currently performed on Virgin Voyages, whose newest investor and Chief of Entertainment are Jennifer Lopez.
New York Art Life Magazine had the pleasure of having an exclusive interview with Jenna Pereira, where she does not hold back her emotion in expressing the great love she feels for this extraordinary City. The City of Art, Theater, Creativity, and more.....
"I really love New York City and the power of performance here. There is a magnetic energy that is quite difficult to find elsewhere, which is something every actor and performer wants to feel. I want to continue to perform, entertain, and teach about theatre. Serving as a teaching artist at Kidville, I am enthusiastic about introducing theatre and using it as a tool to internalize information".
Jenna's creative versatility knows no bounds and she has also performed solos of notable productions in New York City’s most well-known Cabaret series Let’s Broadway, which is performed at the iconic West End Lounge venue.
Catch her in her next performance in NYC where she will continue to perform in New York City’s most well-known Cabaret series Let’s Broadway.
