Giving back is exciting, and it's important to show up to volunteer opportunity prepared to put in the hard work necessary to make a difference. Here, Ian Mitchell King explains what to expect when volunteering in a homeless shelter for the first time.
Can't Commit Long-Term? No Worries.
Many people struggle to commit to volunteering because they're short on time and worry about being unable to fulfill a repeating commitment. Good news: most homeless shelters are more than happy to work with the time available. If one can only do one day a month or can show up even less frequently, talk with the volunteer coordinator about the type of role that makes the most sense. If one is willing to help, the shelter will work to find a solution that works.
If one isn't able to commit time to the shelter but still want to help, reach out and ask what the shelter needs most. Often, socks, underwear, and t-shirts are in short supply. Reaching out to local merchants to inquire about donations can be a helpful way to support homeless shelters in the community, even if one isn't able to take time away from work or home responsibilities to physically volunteer, Ian Mitchell King notes.
Don't Have Skills? Think Again.
When one begins volunteering at a homeless shelter, it's normal to feel unsure how to best be of service. While likely be assigned a job at the start of a volunteer assignment, be sure to mention one's profession and any other skills to the shelter's volunteer coordinator.
According to Ian Mitchell King, many people are surprised at how useful their career or hobby skills are in helping out at a homeless shelter. Someone who works in marketing may be able to help create an effective campaign for getting the word out about the shelter, while someone with a background in education may be able to educate shelter visitors on skills that can help them in the workplace.
Remember: Compassion Is Key
When volunteering at a homeless shelter, it's important to remember that one is working with people who are often at the most vulnerable point of their lives, Ian Mitchell King explains. One is there to help and provide comfort, not to judge or take things personally.
During time volunteering, work to make personal connections, and remember—that many people become homeless through circumstances alone. Taking a moment to have a personal connection with each shelter visitor one gets the chance to interact with can help people feel seen and heard, despite extreme difficulties in their day-to-day lives.
