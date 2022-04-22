South Jersey Appliance Expert: Weber’s Innovative 2022 Product Line will Transform Outdoor Cooking
Weber unveils its 2022 grilling portfolio, and Scot Sacks, VP of southern New Jersey's Art Handler’s Appliance Center says it will transform outdoor cooking.
These first three new products in Weber’s 2022 grilling portfolio take cooking outdoors to new levels of food discovery and exploration and customers are going to love them.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weber, Inc. the global leader in outdoor cooking innovation, technology, and products, has unveiled the first three new products in its 2022 grilling portfolio, and a southern New Jersey appliance expert says they will transform outdoor cooking.
Scot Sacks, Vice President of leading southern New Jersey appliance retailer Art Handler’s Appliance Center, says Weber is fusing the best in smart technology, high-quality materials, performance engineering, and craftsmanship with the 2022 GENESIS Smart Gas Grill, the 2022 SMOKEFIRE Wood Fired Pellet Grill STEALTH Edition, and the all-new WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection.
“These first three new products in Weber’s 2022 grilling portfolio take cooking outdoors to new levels of food discovery and exploration and customers are going to love them,” says Sacks. “The highlight for 2022 is the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection that transforms any weber gas, charcoal, or pellet grill into a versatile, complete outdoor kitchen.”
The WEBER CRAFTED line features six exclusive, high-quality, interchangeable grillware pieces that enable a variety of different cooking methods. Outdoor cooks can use traditional grill grates or switch in a flat-top surface to open up a world of new foods at the grill, like eggs, pancakes, smashed burgers, and more. Exchange the grates for a baking stone for pizzas, crispy flatbreads, and cookies, or use rotisserie skewers for kabobs and roasted chicken.
Both the new Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill and the new SmokeFire Wood Pellet Grill feature the WEBER CRAFTED line, as well as the integrated WEBER CONNECT smart grilling technology.
“The new WEBER CONNECT smart grilling technology helps you create perfectly grilled food through real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip and serve notifications at the grill or on the grillmaster’s phone,” says Sacks. “With the WEBER CONNECT app, outdoor cooks can stay connected to their grill while taking care of guests, watching the game, or enjoying a drink.”
Art Handler’s Appliance Center has a massive showroom at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ., where the retailer has offered unmatched savings for more than 70 years. The appliance retailer recently opened a new boutique design center in Avalon, NJ that is available to customers by appointment only. The new design center, Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique at 2778 Dune Dr., Suite A in Avalon, is a major convenience for customers with homes on the barrier islands to the south of Art Handler’s. The Avalon Design Center is open by appointment only and customers can call 609-641-1044 to schedule.
Customers can also take advantage of deep discounts and generous rebates across many of the most popular brands in their virtual showroom at www.handlersappliance.com.
Making the purchase of grills and other smart appliances even more affordable and convenient, Art Handler's Appliance Center’s location within Pleasantville’s Enterprise Zone allows customers to save 50-percent off NJ Sales Tax every day.
Art Handler’s Appliance Center offers the latest grill models from major brands like Traeger, Wolf, Viking, Napoleon, and more. Art Handler’s sales associates have a long history in the community and will take the time to help customers find the perfect product at the perfect price. The company’s commitment to satisfaction doesn’t end with the sale, either – Art Handler’s is the only dealer in the Atlantic County area authorized to service the brands they carry. So, customers can rest assured knowing that help is available if needed after appliances are installed.
For more information about Art Handler’s Appliance Center, visit www.handlersappliance.com or call 609-641-1044.
