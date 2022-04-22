New Director of the Office of Information Technology Named Henry Rutherford Appointed

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the appointment of Henry Rutherford to Director of the Office of Information Technology (OIT), effective April 16, 2022. As Director, Rutherford will oversee and coordinate the development and evolution of information technology, all activities related to enterprise systems development and technical services, and the overall operation of OIT.

“Henry’s knowledge and experience will be an asset to our team, and we are pleased to have him joining us,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We look forward to moving forward in our technology efforts under his leadership.”

Rutherford has served the State of Georgia for more than 20 years, beginning in the Compliance division with the Georgia Department of Revenue. In November of that same year, he was promoted to Developer in the Business Support Unit and in 2007, became Lead Developer in the Information Technology division. In 2013, he was promoted to Application Support Manager where he served until his promotion to Senior Application Manager in 2017. In November 2021, he was named Acting Director for the ITS Governance division, where he currently serves.

Rutherford holds a degree in Science from Clayton State University. He has received certifications in Project Management and Leadership from Georgia Technology Authority.

