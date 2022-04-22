New Director of Engineering and Construction Services Named Jamie Clark Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jamie Clark, Construction Services Manager in Engineering and Construction Services to Director, Engineering and Construction Services (ECS), effective April 16, 2022. Clark will be responsible for management and oversight of the ECS division, which is responsible for the design, construction, and maintenance of the GDC’s physical infrastructure.

“Jamie has extensive knowledge in facility maintenance and management which will serve him and the agency well as he takes on his new leadership role,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are confident in his ability to ensure the highest standards are met in our mission of operating safe and secure facilities.”

Clark began his career in 1993 at Central State Hospital as a Craftsman and transferred to GDC as a Maintenance Craftsman in 1999 at Washington SP. In 2002, Clark was promoted to Maintenance Foreman at Johnson SP, followed by a promotion to Business Manager in 2007. In 2008, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Administration at Johnson SP in 2008. In 2017, he was promoted to Construction Services Manager in the ECS division where he currently serves.

Clark holds a Criminal Justice certificate from Columbus State University and a HVAC certification from the ESCO Institute. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic and Advanced Management Training, Basic Correctional Officer Training, the Professional Management Program, Correctional Leadership Institute training, Warden’s Pre-Command, and GAAP Training through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government of the University of Georgia.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov