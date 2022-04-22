A New Canvas for Baltimore: Loyola Northway, Park Heights Baltimore

April 22, 2022

Before Photo of (2610 Loyola Northway, Baltimore, MD 21215) Photo Credit: Rebirth Development

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development recently supported the renovation of homes in the Park Heights area of Baltimore City to eliminate blight and support new homeownership opportunities. The project, which began in 2021 to assemble 11 homes, is being completed by a specialized developer called Rebirth Development. The project was awarded to the Rebirth Development team by Park Heights Renaissance, supported by the Baltimore City Department of Housing Community Development. Maryland Department of Housing Community Development’s Strategic Demolition provided $350,000 for the project.

After photo of new renovations for (2610 Loyola Northway, Baltimore, MD 21215) Photo by Rebirth Development

Rebirth Development plans to add additional homes in the surrounding area as they specialize in services for restoring homes, restoring water services, plumbing, gas/electrical systems and more.

The development team believes more than Park Heights can be restored to its former brilliance and beyond ‒ they have their sights set to the entire West Side of Baltimore. The completed project in Park Heights begins at 2610 Loyola Northway. Sections of the street in the surrounding area are also being renovated to eliminate property damage, restore homeownership and bring the community back together. The fifth house on Loyola Northway is the first home on the street with a rooftop deck. Rebirth Development believes this type of renovation is a huge accomplishment and one to showcase the architectural brilliance and remodeled features that highlight the possibilities of the Park Heights area. Each home renovation cost approximately $250,000 and as the market continues to fluctuate, the endeavor may need additional funding for finishing the surrounding areas.

The community can visit the 2637 Loyola Northway, Baltimore property by scheduling a time and date with the list service.