Unmanned Composites Market is Expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion By 2027

Unmanned Composites Market Size – USD 1.1 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 16.8%, increasing demand from UAV and USV widening the scope for Unmanned Composites Market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of Unmanned Composites in military and aviation due to its light-weight materials and increasing demand various end-use industries, especially from the aviation and automotive industries, are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the Unmanned Composite market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Unmanned Composites market was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8%.

An unmanned system is a self-piloted or remote machine which is prepared with all the required sensors, data processing centers, automatic control, and also the advanced communication systems. This system is very much capable of performing various operations such as military missions, rescue missions, civilian surveillance, and also used in law enforcement. Based on their application, unmanned systems can be categorized into the Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and other few categories. The key objective behind manufacturing them is to derive excellent mechanical properties, durability, and cost-effectiveness with respect to manufacturing and maintenance, without adding any weight. The composite construction is a natural fit for an unmanned system on account of its ability to impart properties such as stiffness and strength while reducing the system’s overall weight.

Key participants include Unitech Aerospace, Toray Industries Inc., Teledyne, Stratasys Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Solvay, Renegade Material Corporation, Quantum Composites, Hexcel Corporation, Carbon by Design

The Unmanned Composites Markets industry is continually reinventing itself with new processes, materials, and products. Unmanned Vehicle components & process companies are investing in new technologies to expand into the global market. A composite, as the name suggests, essentially consists of two or possibly more distinct materials depending on the platform type of the component. The components and the materials could be polymeric, metallic, or ceramic, while the fiber could be made from carbon, boron, glass, or aramid. The unmanned composite materials market can be segmented on the basis of following sectors: Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP), Glass fiber reinforced polymers (GFRP), Boron fiber-reinforced Polymer (BFRP), and Aramid fiber reinforced Polymers (AFRP). CFRP is the primary composite used in the construction of unmanned systems, particularly UAV airframes. These composites consist of thermoset resins which are cured when subjected to heating and used along with carbon fiber as a structural component. They are much lighter than Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer and stronger than metals. In 2019, The Unmanned Composite materials market has been evolving over the years owing to the subtly lightweight characteristics and properties of Composites. There is an increasing demand for lightweight and electric conductive composites due to its stability and durability. Also, disruptive technologies with respect to UAV play a major role in the future of the Aviation market, particularly in military applications.

The market is expected to rise globally at a moderate rate due to the well-performing industries starting from aviation, automotive, military, marines etc. Major players are identifying countries in the North-America region as high-end technology and light-weight materials are used in the product. As a result, these countries are constantly growing at a rapid pace as manufacturing hubs for many industries. High investments in Aviation, Military and Marines will see increased demand for UAV, UGV, USV and AUV applications and also in CFRP and other materials, thereby increasing the demand for Unmanned Composites Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

•As of 2019, Carbon Fiber-reinforced Polymer is the leading type segment of the global Unmanned Composites Market. This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its rising preference in end-use applications

•The UAV and USV platform type in Unmanned Composites Markets segment has also shown the highest growth trend in 2019 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

•The application type of Interior and exterior type of Unmanned Composites Markets accounted for the most significant market share in 2019 and a significant growth rate during 2019-2027. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

•The AUV and ROV segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the automotive segment which held the chief position in the Unmanned Composites Market

•The North-America region accounted for the most significant market share in 2019. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a CAGR of 17.1% during 2020-2027. The European region is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Unmanned Composites Market.

•Both Asia-Pacific and MEA regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Unmanned Composites Market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

o Carbon Fibre

o Matrix

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

o Glass Fibre

o Matrix

• Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer

o Boron Fibre

o Matrix

• Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

o Aramid Fibre

o Matrix



Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)

UAV

Class II (150-600kg)

Class III (>600kg)

UGV

Medium (200-500 Lbs.)

Large (500-1,000 Lbs.)

Very Large (1,000-2,000 Lbs.)

Extremely Large (>2,000 Lbs.)

USV

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

AUV

Man-Portable Vehicles

Light Weight Vehicles

Heavy Weight Vehicles

Large Vehicles

ROV

Small Vehicles

High Capacity Electric Vehicles

Work Class Vehicles

Heavy Work Class Vehicles

Passenger Drones

Autonomous Ship

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Advantages of Unmanned Composites Report:

Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

Extensive regional analysis of the Unmanned Composites industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

