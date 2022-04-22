Mobile Satellite Services Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Mobile Satellite Services Market Trends – Increasing need for weather forecasting and telecommunications

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size reached USD 6.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in digital technologies and increasing need for better connectivity and communications among individuals or support and/or service and other groups and researchers, travelers, hikers, wildlife department, and others staying or operating in remote locations are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for more accurate and timely weather forecasting and telecommunications will drive revenue growth of the market.

Increasing urbanization has resulted in a rapid increase in global warming, resulting in rapid weather change, erratic weather conditions, volcanoes, wildfires, melting glacier ice, and floods, which is resulting in urgent need for better solutions to alleviate the problem, enable better and more accurate monitoring, and for providing alerts and communicating with concerned authorities/bodies in real time.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Mobile Satellite Services market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Mobile Satellite Services industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Mobile Satellite Services industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report

• Land segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications in defence and military industry.

• Data service segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing forest/woodland mapping, agriculture monitoring, and security surveillance.

• Aerospace & defence segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period increasing need to improve military mobility and connectivity on land, sea, and air.

The Mobile Satellite Services research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson, Inc.), Telstra Corporation, Ltd., ViaSat, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Iridium Communications, Inc., Intelsat S.A., Globalstar, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, TerreStar Corporation, and SpaceQuest, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market on the basis of access type, service type, end-use, and region:

Access Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Land

• Maritime

• Aeronautical

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Video Service

• Voice Service

• Data Service

• Tracking & Monitoring Service

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Aerospace & Defence

• Healthcare

• Public Sector

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. U.K.

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Benelux

7. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. South Africa

4. Turkey

5. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Mobile Satellite Services market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

