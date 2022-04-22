Glucuronolactone Market Size 2021-2028- Rise In Import-Export Of Glucuronolactone Worldwide

Reports And Data

The growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements will be the major factors

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global glucuronolactone market is expected to reach USD 465.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, coupled with the popularity of energy drinks and supplements.

The high usage of chemical or metabolite in food & drug poisoning, hepatocirrhosis & hepatitis as well as the adjuvant drugs for curing of rheumatoid arthritis will encourage market growth over the forecast period. The product is also used as a predecessor in the synthesis of vitamin C, which will push the expansion of the market. It is simultaneously converted and metabolized into non-toxic components as it enters the body.

Moreover, the popularity of energy drinks and supplements by athletes, sportsmen, and gym professionals will fuel the growth of the market, as these provide ergogenic aid that supports them in the recovery from muscle strain. It also helps to improve stamina, mental health, and physical strength. Glucuronolactone-based products may have a range of side effects when consumed, which will be a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into powder, liquid and tablet/capsule.

The powder segment dominated with ~40% of the market share in 2020.

Glucuronolactone powder is used excessively in health drinks and supplements, which are generally consumed by athletes, sportsmen and gym professionals.

The liquid segment held the second largest market share of ~35% in 2020.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into preservatives, antioxidants, processing aids & additives, energy drinks & supplements, and others.

The energy drinks & supplements segment dominated with ~32% of the market share in 2020, due to the changing lifestyles and consumption pattern of the consumers.

The fact that energy drinks are becoming more of a status symbol, especially among the youth, is forecasted to drive the growth of the energy drinks & supplements segment.

The market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

The healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment dominated with ~54% of the market share in 2020, owing to the growing concerns regarding health disorders, coupled with the increasing old age population.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

North American region dominated with ~40% of the market share in 2020, owing to the presence of the key end-user industries in the region. Some of them being Rockstar Inc, Red Bull, and Monster.

The Europe region held the second largest share of ~28% of the market in 2020.

Key participants include Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Merck Millipore Corporation, Suzhou No. 5 Factory Pharmaceutical, Creative Compounds, Anhui Fubore, Shouguang Zhonghe Biochemical, and Aceto Corporation, among others.

Some of the major end users include Aimia Foods UK, Red Bull GmbH, and Vitavit (Pty) Ltd, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Glucuronolactone Market Segmentation:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid

Tablet/Capsule

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Preservatives

Antioxidants

Processing aids & additives

Energy supplements

Others

Industry verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Food & beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

