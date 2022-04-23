Cooling Fabrics Market Insight & Future Demand and Assessment for the Period During 2017-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.74 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trend – Rise in research and development for cooling fabrics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.

The cooling fabrics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. The cooling fabrics report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC

Key Highlights of Report

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The sports apparel segment held the largest market share in 2019. Cooling fabrics are largely consumed in the manufacture of sportswear. Increased demand for cooler clothes among people who exercise and play sports is driving the segment.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019. Presence of major producers of cooling fabrics in the region is boosting the market in North America. Rapid adoption of advanced cooling technologies in the U.S. contributes to the market in the region.

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Cooling Fabrics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Cooling Fabrics industry

