Altenew Academy: Inspiring Paper Crafters of All Skill Levels Through Online Card Making Classes
Altenew currently offers over 250 classes - both free and paid - covering a wide range of card making techniques and basic crafting supplies.
We have many card making classes ranging in skill level and focus. We also have free classes available that cover many of the basics of paper crafting.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew Academy is possibly one of the first online platforms dedicated to teaching paper crafting in structured classes. It offers the flexibility of getting personalized instruction from the comfort of one's home and a wide variety of card making techniques, themes, and topics. Altenew also integrates its own line of unique and innovative paper crafting products into each course so students can learn how to make cards using all sorts of materials, including stamps, dies, inks, stencils, watercolors, alcohol markers, and more.
— Lydia Evans, Altenew's Creative Ambassador
For the past 8 years, Altenew, a leading retailer and manufacturer of paper crafting supplies, has provided innovative products and inspired people to create with them. In response to the growing interest in paper crafting, the company started offering online card making classes through Altenew Academy. The classes vary from beginner to expert level, so everyone can learn something new or refresh old skills. Altenew currently offers over 250 classes - both free and paid - covering a wide range of card making techniques and highlighting basic supplies. These online cardmaking classes have free downloadable PDFs that include exclusive project inspiration and step-by-step instructions, as well as instructor-led videos that make it easy for crafters of any skill level to learn at their own pace. Instructors also give homework, tips, and expert insights through class forums so students can get the most out of each lesson.
The online learning platform was launched in 2015, a little over a year after Altenew’s inception. “Altenew Academy was the brainchild of the lovely Nicole Picadura (Altenew Operations Director) as a place where we could share ideas and host classes,” Creative Ambassador Lydia Evans shared. “We have many card making classes ranging in skill level and focus. We also have free classes available that cover many of the basics of paper crafting. These free classes are a great introduction to the world of Altenew Academy.”
Paper crafting is an artform that has been around for centuries and has become one of the most popular hobbies in recent years. With the growing popularity of DIY projects, card making has piqued the interest of people from all walks of life. However, there have not been many resources available to those looking to learn how to make handmade cards through structured instructions and beginner-friendly classes. At least not ones that are affordable and convenient. This is where Altenew Academy comes in. Altenew offers a way into the exciting world of paper crafting with lessons on card making techniques and other paper crafts like scrapbooking and mixed media.
Known for its beautiful and elegant floral layering stamps, Altenew decided to take it up a notch by launching its first-ever FREE online card making class series - All About Layering. The All About Layering Class series (worth $62) now has six stamp layering-focused classes, and one recently launched Layering Stencil class. Each class is 100% free, comes with easy-to-follow instruction videos, exclusive project ideas, and tons of inspiration. The popularity of these FREE online card classes paved the way for another fun and exciting series - Crafting 101. These free classes are specially curated for beginners in paper crafting, with each class focusing on the featured paper crafting supply basics - from stamps and dies to stencils and watercolors! Beginner crafters can learn everything they need to know about each tool, understand how they work, and discover different techniques and unique ideas on how to use them.
The Altenew team is committed to inspiring paper crafters in every possible way. Back in 2020, virtual card making workshops were launched as a way of helping crafters cope with the pandemic and stay connected with their friends in the crafting community. These workshops offer more interactive classes that range from 30 minutes to an hour long, as well as exclusive pre-recorded instruction videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. These live crafting sessions offer an opportunity to directly ask instructors questions - a perk that isn’t available from simply watching YouTube crafting videos or enrolling in recorded classes. This format, in turn, paved the way for the popular Crafter-Class Series - a combination of live crafting sessions and pre-recorded videos, with exclusive, curated kits, taught by expert and esteemed paper crafters in the industry.
Altenew Academy prides itself in providing well-structured classes with easy instructions, one-of-a-kind project inspirations, and actionable tips and tricks. Once signed up, students have lifetime access to the class materials and can enjoy the exclusive content whenever, wherever. These online card classes offer flexibility and convenience for anyone wanting to try any card making technique or product, without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to start card making as a hobby or you’re ready to take your skills to the next level, there is something for you at Altenew Academy.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+ 1-315-967-2003
email us here
Crafters LOVE These TOP 10 Paper Crafting Classes!