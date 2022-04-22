According to Reports and Data, Food Authenticity Testing Market Is Expected To Reach USD 11.09 Billion By The Year 2028

Reports And Data

Food authenticity testing determines that the food has not been adulterated. For instance, the issue of GMOs touches directly on food authenticity testing.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Authenticity Testing Market study offers an extensive analysis of the trends observed in the growth against the global setting. This report delivers conclusive information relating to various aspects of the market viz. the commercial applications, size of the industry and speculated profit margin over the planned timeline. It also demonstrates the competitive landscape with an emphasis on the leading producers in the forecast years, highlighting their product portfolios and regional business ventures.

According to Reports and Data the global Food Authenticity Testing Market was valued at USD 6,268.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Adoption of stringent guidelines identifying with food fraud all around, rise in Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) has created a major challenge among nourishment makers, and increase in samples of nourishment degradation, for instance, certification, adulterations, and false labeling.

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

The report lists significant players operating in the market that are employing strategies to cater to the surging consumer demand. In addition, rising investments by the key industry players for the R&D of products and automation of production facilities will bolster market growth during the forecast period. The report also discusses in detail the recent collaborations, partnerships and mergers & acquisition in the market to help clients make strategic investment plans accordingly.

The competitive landscape and company profiles offered in the report examine the key players in the industry. The competitive analysis scrutinizes strategic initiatives adopted by key players and evaluates recent developments and market standing of the companies. The company profiles include data of established players and new entrants and are examined by using analytical tools like SWOT Analysis.

Key Players:

GS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc. are major players in food authenticity testing market.

Further key findings from the Food Authenticity Testing report suggest:

• The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment in food authenticity testing market is projected to register the notable growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

• North America is projected to account for the notablemarket share and is probably going to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is often primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and huge number of consumer complaints for food products in countries during this Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth within the near future with a CAGR of 8.5%. The increasing food safety concerns among the consumers and also the growing marketplace for processed food are factor expected to drive growth of the food authenticity testing market in Asia Pacific region.

• A consortium jointly led by Astorg acquired LGC (U.K.), a global leader in the Life Sciences Tools sector in the year 2020. LGC provides a comprehensive range of measurement tools, proficiency testing schemes, supply chain assurance standards and specialty genomics reagents underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities. Its scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of its customers’ quality assurance procedures and enable organisations to develop and commercialize new scientific products and advance research. The company serves customers across a number of end markets, including human healthcare, agri-food and the environment.

Segments covered in the report:

Based on target testing the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Meat speciation

• Country of origin and aging

• Adulteration tests

• False labeling

Based on technology the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• PCR-based

• LC-MS/MS

• Isotope methods

• Immunoassay-based

• Others

Based on food tested the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Meat & meat products

• Dairy & dairy products

• Processed foods

• Ingredients

• Cereals, grains, and pulses

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Objective of Studies:

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Food Authenticity Testing market.

